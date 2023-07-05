NY National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade welcomes newest brigade sergeant major

Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther | Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Roeser renders honors to the outgoing 27th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther | Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Roeser renders honors to the outgoing 27th Infantry Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Sean Flynn one last time during the change of command and change of responsibility of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team at the New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, N.Y., July 7, 2023. During the ceremony, command passed from Flynn to Col. Brad Frank, and responsibility passed from Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Garris to Roeser. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther. see less | View Image Page

New York Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major Kevin Roeser, an East Amherst resident and veteran of the war in Iraq, took the responsibilities as the senior enlisted Soldier in the New York Army National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a ceremony here at the New York National Guard Headquarters on July 7, 2023.



Roeser took over from Command Sergeant Major Edwin Garris who has served as the brigade senior NCO since February 2021.



"I am honored and humbled to be selected as the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Command Sergeant Major," Roeser said. "I look forward to all the opportunities ahead. Good NCOs are not born, they are groomed by our organization's senior noncommissioned officers."



During the change of command, the 27th's colors, or flag, were transferred from Garris to Roeser, signifying the change in responsibility.



Army Brig. Gen. Sean Flynn, the outgoing commander of the brigade, presided over the ceremony to transfer the brigade's colors to Roeser.



"Sergeant Major Roeser, your selection is not only a testament to your operational experience and selfless service, but also a reflection of just how professional and consistent our NCO Corps can be," Flynn said. "From one leader to the next, the backbone of this infantry brigade remains strong."



"Our officers are often the most visible to the American public," Flynn said, "but make no mistake, it is our NCO corps that leads our Soldiers over the last hundred yards to destroy or capture our enemies in close combat. I have witnessed our NCOs do it, from the middle of Baghdad to the remote valleys of Afghanistan. It is something awesome to behold."



The 27th Brigade is headquartered in Syracuse and is a light infantry brigade of more than 4,000 Soldiers, composed of three infantry battalions, a cavalry squadron, an artillery battalion, a brigade engineer battalion and a support battalion. Elements of the brigade are located across New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.



Following the ceremony, Garris received the new position of State Command Sergeant Major, overseeing the readiness, training and family issues for the entire New York Army National Guard.



"Sergeant Major Garris, we wish you the best of luck in your next assignment as the State Command Sergeant Major," Flynn said. "The New York Army National Guard is in good hands."



Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the New York adjutant general who leads all of New York State's military forces, set the priorities for Roeser in his new role.



"Command Sergeant Major Roeser, you are taking on a huge leadership role in our largest formation within the state," Shields said. "We wish you the very best and know that you are ready for the challenges which lay ahead."



"You must focus on your Soldiers, our people, as your highest priority."



Roeser entered the United States Army in 1994 and completed his infantry training at Fort Moore, Georgia. He served on active duty with the 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment in a mortar platoon at Ft Irwin, Calif. He then moved to Fort Drum where he served as a mortar platoon squad leader in the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment. While assigned to Fort Drum, he deployed to Bosnia as part of Stabilization Force (SFOR) 6 to help with the stabilization of the war-torn country.



In 2000, Roeser transitioned from the active Army and enlisted directly into the New York Army National Guard. He was assigned to key developmental assignments for the combat arms, including rifle team leader, infantry squad leader, reconnaissance team leader, company and troop first sergeant, and finally as the command sergeant major of the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment in 2017.



He has deployed to combat operations in Iraq and for training of Ukrainian armed forces as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



Roeser was assigned as the 42nd Infantry Division Operations Sergeant Major in February of 2022.