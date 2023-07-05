NY National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade Changes Command

Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther | Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer, commander of the Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther | Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer, commander of the Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters, passes the colors of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to its incoming commander, Army Col. Bradley Frank, during his change of command ceremony July 7, 2023 at the New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, N.Y.. The 27th Brigade is headquartered in Syracuse, N.Y., and is a light infantry brigade composed of three infantry battalions, a cavalry squadron, an artillery battalion, a brigade engineer battalion, and a support battalion. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther. see less | View Image Page

New York Army National Guard Colonel Bradley Frank, a West Valley resident, West Point graduate and a veteran of the war in Iraq, took command of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a ceremony here at the New York National Guard Headquarters on July 7, 2023.



Frank took over from Colonel Sean Flynn who has led the brigade since July 2021. Flynn has been promoted to one-star general and will now serve in the United States European Command.



Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer, the commander of the 42nd Infantry Division, which the brigade is part of, praised Frank as being up to the task of commanding the 27th brigade's 4,600 Soldiers.



"Colonel Frank, you are the right guy for the job," Spencer said. "It has been a busy time and it will continue to be a busy time.



Major General Ray Shields, the commander of the New York National Guard, said that Frank was taking on "huge job and a massive responsibility."



In his remarks, Frank acknowledged the achievements of the brigade, its Soldiers, and the task in front of him.



"Thank you for having confidence in me to lead this fine organization," Frank said. "It is a privilege I do not take lightly. Commanding a combat formation during these trying times is extremely humbling," he said. "Know that I will do my best to continue to move the brigade forward."



The 27th Brigade is headquartered in Syracuse and is a light infantry brigade composed of three infantry battalions, a cavalry squadron, an artillery battalion, a brigade engineer battalion, and a support battalion. Elements of the brigade are located across New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.



The brigade has deployed to Afghanistan, and Kuwait and has deployed Soldiers to help train Ukraine's military twice, once in 2017 and most recently in 2022.



Frank received his commission as a second lieutenant through the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. After graduating from the Armor Officer Basic Course, he served as a Tank Platoon Leader, Mortar Platoon Leader, Tank Company Executive Officer, and Assistant Operations Officer with the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment. During this time, he deployed twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Upon completion of his active-duty obligation, Frank joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as an Assistant Operations Officer for the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Division. Later he transferred to the New York Army National Guard and commanded B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, part of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



As a major, he held several positions on the Army Staff. After two years at the Pentagon, he returned to New York and was assigned as the Assistant Operations Officer with the 153rd Troop Command in Buffalo.



In April 2017, he volunteered to join the newly formed Main Command Post Operational Detachment of the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) as a liaison officer and was mobilized to support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. While deployed, Frank served as the Deputy Director, Security Sector Reform Group at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. In this role, he was responsible for reforming Iraq's security sector by fostering relationships within the Government of Iraq and numerous international partners including NATO and the United Nations.



Following his most recent deployment to Iraq, Frank led the 2nd Squadron 101st Cavalry Regiment at Niagara Falls, N.Y. During his command, the squadron mobilized to support New York State's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and then to provide security within the National Capital Region following the events of January 6, 2021.



He is a graduate of the Cavalry Leaders Course, the Command and General Staff College, and the Defense Strategy Course. Frank holds a Bachelor of Science degree from West Point, a Master of Business Administration from St. Bonaventure University, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.



His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (2nd award), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2nd award), and numerous other federal, state, and foreign awards and decorations.



In his civilian career, Frank is a Program Manager for New York's Energy Research and Development Authority located at the West Valley Demonstration Project.