NY National Guard Welcomes Newest State Senior Enlisted Leader

New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush, a Mount Vernon, N.Y. resident and veteran with nearly 37 years of military service, took on the responsibilities as the senior enlisted leader of New York State's military forces during a ceremony held at the National Guard state headquarters in Latham, N.Y. July 6, 2023.



Cush is the top senior enlisted advisor to the adjutant general for the service, training, readiness of more than 18,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and New York Guard state defense force volunteers who make up New York State military forces.



"I am truly grateful and humbled to be able to take on this new responsibility," Cush said.



He serves as the adjutant general's personal advisor for all enlisted-related issues, particularly those affecting training and quality of life. He travels throughout the state observing training and talking to troops and their families.



Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, presided over the ceremony in which Cush replaced Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Jenks, a Millerton, New York resident, who will retire later this year after nearly 42 years of military service.



"Command Sergeant Major Cush is a dedicated and thoughtful leader who will really carry on the work started by all our previous Senior Enlisted Leaders," Shields said. "You are a remarkable leader and I know our organization remains in steady, caring, experienced and people-focused hands."



Cush comes to the Joint Force Headquarters following his service as the Command Sergeant Major for the Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters in Troy, New York, since October 2018.



As the Division Command Sergeant Major, he was the principal enlisted advisor to the division commander and was responsible for establishing and enforcing standards, appearance, physical conditioning, military courtesy, discipline, and professional development for the division.



He deployed with the division headquarters to Kuwait as the senior enlisted advisor for Task Force Spartan in 2020.



Cush entered active duty August 6, 1986, where he attended Basic and Advanced Training at Fort Sill Oklahoma as a Fire Support Specialist.



He served in a variety of artillery assignments while on active service, including Cannon Fire Direction Specialist with the 1st Battalion, 30th Field Artillery in Augsburg, Germany and Section Sergeant with Charlie Company of the 7th Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Ord, California where he deployed to Panama for 'Operation Just Cause' in 1989.



Cush left active service and joined for the New York Army National Guard on 7 August 1990. His first unit of assignment was Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery as a Fire Direction Specialist.



In 1991, he became the Fire Direction Coordinator Section Chief for Battery B before moving to the 106th Regional Training Institute at the Camp Smith Training Site in 1996 through 2005 as Platoon Sergeant, Tactical NCO, Instructor, Combat Arms Course Manager and finally First Sergeant.



He was promoted to Command Sergeant Major of the 258th Field Artillery Battalion in New York City in September 2005.



Cush deployed the senior enlisted advisor for the Joint Force Headquarters training of an Afghanistan National Army Brigade in 2008.



Returning to the Regional Training Institute in April of 2009, he became Command Sergeant Major and Commandant of the 106th Regional Training Institute and then was appointed as the 53rd Troop Command Sergeant Major at Camp Smith in August 2014 before joining the Rainbow Division in Troy in 2018.



Cush relinquished his position with the 42nd Division in June.