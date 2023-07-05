1st Infantry Division Artillery holds Change of Command Ceremony

FORT RILEY, Kansas — Soldiers, families and friends of the 1st Infantry Division Artillery, 1st Inf. Div., welcomed a new commander and bid farewell to the outgoing commander during a change of command ceremony at Cavalry Parade Field June 29, 2023.



U.S. Army Col. Richard J. Ikena Jr., the outgoing DIVARTY, 1st Inf. Div. commander, relinquished the “Drumfire” Brigade to U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey W. Pickler.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, the 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley, Commanding General, presided over the event as they transitioned command from Ikena to Pickler.



The official party conducted an inspection of troops where the command team rode around the entire formation on horses provided by the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard before returning to the center of the field to conduct the passing of colors. The inspection of troops is an Army tradition where the incoming commander assesses the unit's readiness and fitness.



The passing of the colors is a tradition that dates back to the era of Alexander the Great. During this portion of the ceremony, the color guard, led by Command Sgt. Maj. Michael L. McLaughlin, presented the colors to the official party, where Ikena relinquished command to Meyer. From there, Meyer passed the colors to Pickler, assigning him responsibility for the brigade.



Ikena has served as the DIVARTY commander since June 2021. He is a third-generation Soldier and commissioned into the Field Artillery Branch in 1997 through the University of West Florida R.O.T.C. program.



“Today is truly a great day for the Drumfighters,” Ikena said. “This event provides a great opportunity to continue to share, celebrate, and honor the legacy of team Drumfire.”



After his remarks, Ikena ended his speech with reciting the “Long Motto Call” as his last order for the unit.



Ikena will transition to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas as the commander of the Mission Command Training Program.



Pickler completed his War College Fellowship at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies and later served as the Marshall Center Chief of Staff. He was commissioned in



June 2001 as a Second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery from the United States Military Academy.



“There is no greater honor than to command our nation's sons and daughters.” Pickler said, “It is with great humility that I accept this responsibility, and I will definitely do my very best.”



The brigade completed a pass in review after the incoming commander spoke about taking over the unit. The pass in review is a historical tradition that demonstrates the glory and strength of the amassed Soldiers.



After the pass in review, the ceremony concluded with a cavalry charge conducted by the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard. The cavalry charge is a historic Army tradition that dates back to the United States’ earliest cavalry units.



“I look forward to the next few chapters alongside each and every one of you,” Pickler said.

