Submarine Group 9 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor, Submarine Group 9 Public Affairs



NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR, Wash. – Commander, Submarine Group 9 (CSG-9) held a change

of command ceremony at Deterrent Park onboard Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, July 10, 2023.

Rear Adm. Mark Behning, from Phoenix, was relieved by Rear Adm. Nicholas Tilbrook, from Pittsburgh, during the ceremony.



Vice Adm. William Houston, commander, Naval Submarine Forces, provided remarks as the guest speaker for the ceremony. Houston highlighted Behning’s accomplishments during his tenure at CSG-9, and also spoke about the importance of the command’s mission.



“We recently celebrated the 4th of July of our nation, and there are numerous nations that are challenging our country’s independence,” said Houston. “A [submarine] is the consummate apex predator, it is the reason why we have peace and stability in the world, and nations are challenging that right now. It is this foundational force here that ensures world order.”



Behning’s next assignment will be as director, Undersea Warfare Division, N97, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C. He was awarded his fifth Legion of Merit medal for a successful tour as CSG-9.



During Behning’s speech, he not only highlighted the accomplishments of his team of undersea

warfighters, but displayed confidence that Tilbrook is left with a well-trained team to meet the

challenges of the future.



“Team Bangor is a fantastic team, it’s an amazing team, and I could not do what I needed to do without their support,” said Behning. “Their professionalism and commitment to the Sailors is what makes Team Bangor unique. The submarines are the centerpiece, but without all of the great supporting organizations none of the magic happens.”



Tilbrook, previously assigned as deputy director, Strategy, Plans and Policy, U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, relieved Behning and delivered his remarks.



“When I received orders to Submarine Group 9, the first thing that came into my head was teamwork being the hallmark of this region,” said TIlbrook. “Anybody who has served in this region understands the importance of teamwork to make sure that challenges are overcome. That’s exactly what this team does.”



CSG-9 is dual-hatted as Task Group (CTG) 114.3 and serves as the Commander, U.S. Submarine Force Pacific representative in the Pacific Northwest. It also serves as the Department of Defense representative for the safety of all nuclear weapons onboard Pacific ballistic missile submarines and reports to COMSUBPAC. CSG-9/CTG 114.3 is responsible for the strategic nuclear deterrence of the nation’s adversaries in the Indo-Pacific area of operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023