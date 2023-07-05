Prepare now so you don’t panic later

The Atlantic Hurricane Season is here and the time to prepare is now. Each year Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River conduct destructive weather exercises to ensure the installations are prepared to respond in the event of destructive weather. Just as the installations exercise their readiness, personnel assigned to MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River are reminded to do the same.



Successful preparation steps involve building an emergency kit, preparing a plan in the event you need to evacuate, gathering required documents and knowing where to find the latest weather forecast and storm information.



A well-stocked emergency kit should include enough non-perishable food and water for three days for each member of your family, a manual can opener, first-aid kit, cash, batteries, a flashlight, and a battery-powered radio. Don’t forget to include formula, diapers, wipes, and other essentials if you have small children. If you have pets, include food, water, and medicine as well as a crate, bedding, and documentation of their current vaccines, especially if you evacuate to a local shelter.



Evacuating your home may become necessary during destructive weather and it is important to have a plan now. Will you evacuate to a family members house outside the storm, move to a hotel or make your way to a local shelter? Most communities will provide shelters in the event of a major hurricane, including MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River.

Shelter life is basic, but safe, with little amenities. Upon check-in to a shelter on base or the air station, medical personnel will conduct a screening and patrons over the age of 14 will need to show a valid DoD identification card. Installation shelters are open to all service members, retirees and their families.



The primary shelter on MCB Camp Lejeune is located at the Wallace Creek Fitness Center (WCFC), Bldg. WC-100 on Birch Street and is the only pet-friendly shelter on either installation. This shelter will have restrooms, showers, and cots for sleeping, but bedding and pillows are not provided. Patrons will need to bring food, water, medicine, clothing, baby items such as diapers and formula, as well as any other items you will need for at least three days.



The primary shelter on MCAS New River is located at the New River Fitness Center, Bldg. AS-4400 on Douglass Road. This shelter will have restrooms, showers, and cots for sleeping, bedding and pillows are available, but it is recommended to bring your own. Patrons will also need to bring food, water, medicine, clothing, baby items such as diapers and formula, as well as any other items you will need for at least three days.

Before you evacuate your home, gather your important or irreplaceable documents, and place them in a watertight bag or container for safe keeping. Items for consideration are birth certificates, passports, property deeds, insurance information and other documents you may need, but do not have electronic access to.



Finally, know where you will get the latest destructive weather forecasts and sign-up for local alerts from your community and from the installation you live or work on. In the event of a pending storm, your local news will provide the latest forecast and the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City and Wilmington will provide updates on social media. MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River will provide updates on operations and shelter information, if necessary, via their websites, social media platforms and using the Marine Corps Mass Notification System. To sign up for text or email alerts from MCB Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River, visit https://alerts1.mcdsus.mcds.usmc.mil/SelfService/USMC on a CAC-enabled computer.



For more information on hurricane preparedness, visit Ready Marine Corps online at www.ready.marines.mil. Here you can find tips for building an emergency kit, what you should know about shelters and evacuations, plus hurricane terminology and kid-friendly preparation activities.

