USACE and USEPA hold ribbon cutting ceremony for completion of Lake George Canal - Middle Section remediation

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Chicago District, in collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), BP Products North America, Inc., Atlantic Richfield Co. (a BP subsidiary), East Chicago Waterway Management District (ECWMD) and the cities of Hammond and East Chicago, Ind. held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Lake George Canal-Middle Section remediation.



The ceremony took place July 10th at the Lake George Middle Project in Hammond, Ind.



The project, executed by USACE on behalf of USEPA, began in September 2021. It included removal of 115,000 cubic yards of sediment within the Lake George Canal under the Great Lakes Legacy Act, and construction of the sediment cap and aquatic habitat structures.



Upland, aquatic, and emergent habitat restoration plantings will occur between the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024.



The project was a multi-agency, cross-industry collaboration to remediate contaminated sediments impacted by oils, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), heavy metals, and other contaminants that have significantly contributed to the degradation of the Grand Calumet River Area of Concern.



"We're excited to celebrate this important milestone in the Grand Calumet Area of Concern,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “With the additional funding from the Administration's Investing in America agenda, we're looking forward to speeding up our progress. There will be many more occasions to celebrate as we continue working hard to restore and preserve these important waterways."



“It is great to be a part of this team that continues to persevere to see the completion of not only this project but other projects throughout the Grand Calumet River Area of Concern. I know that through these partnerships we will continue to accomplish a lot for the people of the region“, Says Col. Paul Culberson, USACE Chicago District Commander.



"IDEM is proud to be a part of this team that has invested so much time, effort, and funding through the Great Lakes Legacy Act," said Carl Wodrich, Deputy Assistant Commissioner for IDEM. "This not only restores a natural resource for people to enjoy, but improves the habitat for wildlife at the Lake George Canal."



U.S. Representative Mrvan (IN-1) stated, “I thank the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and all of our local entities for their commitment to restoring and improving the Grand Calumet River. This completed action is a reflection of our region’s dedication to environmental restoration and improvement to our economy and quality of place. I look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders to protect and preserve the invaluable environmental treasures of our region.”



State Representative for Indiana House District 1, Carolyn B. Jackson, ended the ceremony stating “To stand here today and see the remediation work that we have done here, right here, in our own backyard - our own district - it is breathtaking.” She adds “I can say to each one of my constituents that we worked together but this is proof.”



For any questions or more information pertaining to this project, please contact the USACE, Chicago District Public Affairs Office at chicagodistrict.pao@usace.army.mil.

