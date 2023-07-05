Honoring Mr. Jack Mapletoft a WWII Field Artillery Veteran Celebrating 100 Years of Life and Service

ROMEO, Mich. (July 7th, 2023)- Mr. Jack Mapletoft, a Field Artillery veteran of World War II, surrounded by friends and family, celebrated his 100th birthday.



Born 7 July 1923, Mapletoft's journey took him from the training grounds of Camp Roberts, Cali., to the battlefields of Normandy in the Ardennes and in Rhineland.



Mapletoft graduated basic training on July 10th, 1943, at Camp Roberts, C-Battery, 12th Field Artillery Training Regiment. Having made the rank of Technician Fifth Grade (T/5) and equipped with the skills and determination instilled during his training, he was sent to Germany. Serving as a Field Artilleryman in Normandy under General George S. Patton's 3rd Army, he fought bravely during the Battle of the Bulge, relieving the Soldiers of the 101st in Bastogne.



During his time in Europe, Mapletoft exhibited bravery and resilience, facing the harsh realities of war. As a Field Artilleryman, his role was crucial in providing vital support to infantry units, employing artillery to deliver accurate and effective fire on enemy positions. His service and contributions undoubtedly played a significant role in the success of his unit and the overall Allied effort.



Returning home to Michigan, Mapletoft embarked on a 35-year career as a test driver for the renowned Ford Motor Company. His dedication and attention to detail undoubtedly contributed to the development of innovative vehicles, showcasing his commitment to excellence both in and out of the military.



Throughout his distinguished military career, Mr. Mapletoft was recognized with various honors and decorations for his service. His awards include the American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal, European, ARF-CAN-MIDC, Eastern Theater Ribbon with two bronze stars, three overseas service bars, one service stripe, the Army Occupation Medal, and the Germany Good Conduct Medal. These accolades stand as a testament to his unwavering commitment to duty and his exemplary character.



To commemorate his centennial birthday, the United States Field Artillery Commandant's office wanted to honor a fellow Redleg, by sending him a birthday care package. Furthermore, they arranged a special visit from CPT Matthew Campbell, the commander of the Mount Clemens Recruiting Company, a fellow Redleg, who presented Mapletoft with his Honorable Order of Saint Barbara's Medal, solidifying his membership in the ranks of esteemed artillerymen and women.



Mr. Jack Mapletoft's life exemplifies the spirit of service, resilience, and dedication to duty. As we celebrate his 100th birthday, we extend our deepest gratitude for his sacrifices and contributions to our nation. His legacy serves as a shining example to future generations, reminding us of the valor and unwavering commitment of those who served during World War II. We salute Mr. Mapletoft and wish him continued health, happiness, and prosperity as he enters this extraordinary chapter of his life.



Thank you so much to his daughter, Mrs. Gail Sinicki for contacting the commandant’s office and allowing us to be a part of something so incredible. It has been an absolute privilege to honor your father and his service.

