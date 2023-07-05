Corps seeks public comments on cultural resources protection project

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on a bank...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on a bank stabilization study at the Sny Magill unit of Effigy Mounds National Monument, near Harpers Ferry, Iowa. Photo credit: Courtesy of the National Park Service see less | View Image Page

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on a bank stabilization study at the Sny Magill unit of Effigy Mounds National Monument, near Harpers Ferry, Iowa.



The purpose of this project is to stabilize the shoreline of the Sny Magill unit and reduce damage to the integrity of the Native American burial and ceremonial mounds at Effigy Mounds National Monument. Opportunities to improve aquatic and floodplain forest habitat are also being investigated. This study will inform future management of areas within the Mississippi River.



The mounds preserved within the park are a unique and significant cultural resource considered sacred by many Americans, especially the culturally associated tribal nations. Shoreline erosion caused by more frequent and prolonged high-water events uniquely threaten the Sny Magill unit’s mounds. The Sny Magill unit is located within the floodplain of Pool 10 of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge along Johnson's Slough.



Sny Magill is owned and managed by the National Park Service and study partners include the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Tribal consultation and coordination with tribal nations is ongoing.



Comments, questions, or additional information may be submitted by email to NESP.ECOS.STP@usace.army.mil or mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota St., Suite E1500, St. Paul, MN 55101. Comments must be submitted by August 11.



This project is funded under the authority of the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program, or NESP. NESP is a long-term, dual-purpose program that integrates navigation improvements and ecosystem restoration together to provide positive impacts to the Upper Mississippi River System. The primary goals of the program are to increase the capacity and improve the reliability of the inland navigation system while restoring, protecting, and enhancing the environment.



