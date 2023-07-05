Walter Reed Transfers Hospital Directorship in a Time-Honored Tradition

Photo By Ricardo Reyes | Incoming director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, left, shakes hands with outgoing...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes | Incoming director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, left, shakes hands with outgoing director Capt. Drew Bigby, during the change of directorship ceremony of Walter Reed. She assumes the helm of the world’s most revered military hospital, often referred to as “The President’s Hospital,” during a period of transformation for the historic campus. (DoD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes) see less | View Image Page

The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center hosted a Change of Directorship ceremony on July 5th in Memorial Auditorium, an iconic venue where the command colors are traditionally passed from one leader to another in a time-honored tradition, but where the responsibility to serve with honor, dignity and integrity remains indelibly intact.



“We bid farewell to one great leader and their family,” remarked U.S. Navy Capt. Kelly Elmore, the chief of staff at Walter Reed and the master of ceremonies for this august occasion. “But we also welcome a new leader into our community poised to continue shaping this remarkable hospital’s legacy.”



To Whom Much is Given, Much Is Required



Incoming director U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin began her career as a Navy physician right here in Memorial Auditorium on day one of her internship orientation - at what was then the National Naval Medical Center. “Fast forward seven years, and Walter Reed was my first assignment as a staff physician and has remained my practice touchstone,” remarked Austin. “It has played an outsized role in my career, providing me with a sense of purpose and offering me opportunities to lead.”



Austin expressed her gratitude to her family, friends, and mentors who supported her in this journey, pledging to “pay it forward” for the next generation. “My goal is for each of you to feel the same sense of purpose, pride, and passion about the flagship of military medicine.”



Walter Reed Is a Special Place



Walter Reed, also known as “The President’s Hospital,” is a very special place emphasized U.S. Navy Capt. Felix A. (Drew) Bigby, the outgoing director who assisted in steering the hospital during the daunting days of the pandemic as chief of staff of the National Capital Region Market Office, overseeing 45 treatment centers. Walter Reed led two of the largest Covid-19 initiatives across the Department of Defense: successfully testing more than 100-thousand patients and immunizing more than 200-thousand patients – all the while launching the Military Health System’s (MHS) Genesis, a new state-of-the-art Defense Health Agency electronic records platform.



For Bigby, like many of his predecessors, becoming the director at Walter Reed was the realization of a lifelong dream – the culmination of living, learning, and serving with dignity and diligence.



During his farewell speech, Bigby expressed his gratitude to his family, friends and mentors who paved the way for his success during his amazing 29-year naval career, applauding his Walter Reed team for “overcoming staffing shortages” while still leading the way with the most robust research initiatives in the MHS.



Throughout his career, many military leaders and civilians have asked Bigby what makes Walter Reed so unique or special. His answer has remained consistent: it’s the talented people who work here dedicated to going beyond the ordinary to achieve the extraordinary through patient-centered service and developing novel solutions to complex challenges, believing they carry the weight of expectations to save the lives of America’s “sons and daughters who volunteered and put their lives at risk to protect our freedom.”



Enduring Legacy



Incoming director Austin understands the weight of expectations that come with leading the world’s most revered military hospital, heeding the final call to action made by Bigby in quoting the inspired words of World War II British prime minister Winston S. Churchill:



“To each, there comes in their lifetime a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special thing, unique to them and fitted to their talents.”



That message resonates with Austin who takes the helm as Walter Reed undergoes a historic transformation, poised to deliver an elevated level of military medicine by answering the call to think creatively and act collaboratively.