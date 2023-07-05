Doc Jargon: Military Intelligence

Dear Doc Jargon,

Until I got into the Army, I thought it was funny to poke fun at phrases like military intelligence and to call it an oxymoron. But recently, after about eight months as an infantryman, I realize just how serious MI can be. Something else I never factored before I began my own service was that there is a process of making decisions in the military. Can you tell me where the military decision-making matrix got started and what is involved? I still think sometimes it takes forever to get a decision about anything in the Army and I would sure like to at least understand why.



Sincerely,

Impressed by Army processes and Intelligence



Dear Impressed,

I always find it funny to poke a little good-naturedly at my friends in the intelligence community. But you are spot on that military intelligence is a powerful thing to have on your side when you start training for the next mission. As for the decision-making process, that too is a valuable tool when facing a choice, which isn’t written out in black and white. You are also right that when there is a risk, the decision can take a while to reach while leaders analyze all the factors before choosing a course of action.

The process contains seven steps and they look like this;

1. Receipt of mission

2. Mission analysis

3. Course of action development

4. Course of action analysis

5. Course of action comparison

6. Course of action approval

7. Orders production

I hope this helps you at least understand the process and the time involved depending on the number of factors that have to be reviewed.

As for the military intelligence thing — that’s ok — go ahead and poke a little fun. Just be ready to thank them when they give you the info that will keep you and your buddies safe.



Sincerely,

Doc Jargon

