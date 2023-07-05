Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doc Jargon: Military Intelligence

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Story by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Dear Doc Jargon,
    Until I got into the Army, I thought it was funny to poke fun at phrases like military intelligence and to call it an oxymoron. But recently, after about eight months as an infantryman, I realize just how serious MI can be. Something else I never factored before I began my own service was that there is a process of making decisions in the military. Can you tell me where the military decision-making matrix got started and what is involved? I still think sometimes it takes forever to get a decision about anything in the Army and I would sure like to at least understand why.

    Sincerely,
    Impressed by Army processes and Intelligence

    Dear Impressed,
    I always find it funny to poke a little good-naturedly at my friends in the intelligence community. But you are spot on that military intelligence is a powerful thing to have on your side when you start training for the next mission. As for the decision-making process, that too is a valuable tool when facing a choice, which isn’t written out in black and white. You are also right that when there is a risk, the decision can take a while to reach while leaders analyze all the factors before choosing a course of action.
    The process contains seven steps and they look like this;
    1. Receipt of mission
    2. Mission analysis
    3. Course of action development
    4. Course of action analysis
    5. Course of action comparison
    6. Course of action approval
    7. Orders production
    I hope this helps you at least understand the process and the time involved depending on the number of factors that have to be reviewed.
    As for the military intelligence thing — that’s ok — go ahead and poke a little fun. Just be ready to thank them when they give you the info that will keep you and your buddies safe.

    Sincerely,
    Doc Jargon

