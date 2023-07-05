Dear Doc Jargon,
Until I got into the Army, I thought it was funny to poke fun at phrases like military intelligence and to call it an oxymoron. But recently, after about eight months as an infantryman, I realize just how serious MI can be. Something else I never factored before I began my own service was that there is a process of making decisions in the military. Can you tell me where the military decision-making matrix got started and what is involved? I still think sometimes it takes forever to get a decision about anything in the Army and I would sure like to at least understand why.
Sincerely,
Impressed by Army processes and Intelligence
Dear Impressed,
I always find it funny to poke a little good-naturedly at my friends in the intelligence community. But you are spot on that military intelligence is a powerful thing to have on your side when you start training for the next mission. As for the decision-making process, that too is a valuable tool when facing a choice, which isn’t written out in black and white. You are also right that when there is a risk, the decision can take a while to reach while leaders analyze all the factors before choosing a course of action.
The process contains seven steps and they look like this;
1. Receipt of mission
2. Mission analysis
3. Course of action development
4. Course of action analysis
5. Course of action comparison
6. Course of action approval
7. Orders production
I hope this helps you at least understand the process and the time involved depending on the number of factors that have to be reviewed.
As for the military intelligence thing — that’s ok — go ahead and poke a little fun. Just be ready to thank them when they give you the info that will keep you and your buddies safe.
Sincerely,
Doc Jargon
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 10:22
|Story ID:
|448811
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Doc Jargon: Military Intelligence, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT