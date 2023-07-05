U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and Mannheim Polizei partner to enhance protection measures in surrounding communities

Photo By Tammy Muckenfuss | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) met with...... read more read more Photo By Tammy Muckenfuss | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) met with station leaders from the Mannheim-Sandhofen Polizei Station June 6 to discuss ways to support each other and improve cooperation between the agencies. The meeting focused on reviewing the geographic areas of responsibility and coverage areas, particularly around Coleman Worksite. USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) met with station leaders from the Mannheim-Sandhofen Polizei Station June 6 to discuss ways to support each other and improve cooperation between the agencies.



The meeting focused on reviewing the geographic areas of responsibility and coverage areas, particularly around Coleman Worksite.



Lieutenant Colonel David Castillo, Director of Emergency Services for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, regularly meets with local Polizei leaders in the Kaiserslautern Military Community and surrounding areas. These meetings aim to foster partnerships and interoperability between the agencies to better serve and protect the communities.



“With such a large portion of our military community members living off-post in Rheinland-Pfalz, it is imperative that we work closely with our local law enforcement partners and Polizei,” said Castillo. “The Polizei provide support to us, the military members and families who reside in their communities, and we support them. Getting to know one another as people, and sharing information – enhances partnerships, and fosters friendships between our agencies, as we work together to protect and serve all the people in our shared communities.”



During the June 6 meeting, the law enforcement leaders discussed various Polizei stations in the area, stationing plans, scheduled community patrols, patrol areas, average response times, and crime trends. The goal was to ensure mutual understanding of each agency's strengths, capabilities, and challenges to facilitate effective cooperation, particularly during crisis situations requiring a rapid response.



“It’s very important to have close liaison with the U.S. Army’s law enforcement directorate,” said Marco Gasteiger, Team Leader for Mannheim-Sandhofen Polizei Station. “Especially because we have the U.S. Installation of Coleman in our area.”



“We like to conduct these meetings regularly for close liaison and partnership with the U.S. Army,” said EPHK’in Petra Fiedler, Station Commander for Mannheim-Sandhofen Polizei. “It really helps us when we know and understand the procedures of the U.S. Army law enforcement teams, and that they know about our procedures, so we can support each other.”



Overall, the collaboration between USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DES, the Mannheim Polizei department, and all the local Polizei stations, aims to strengthen community protection measures, enhance partnerships, and improve interoperability between the agencies.



Coleman Barracks in Mannheim houses Coleman Worksite, which is responsible for the storage, security, maintenance, and issuance of heavy armored vehicles and equipment for an Armored Brigade Combat Team as part of the Army's Prepositioned Stock (APS) program.



The APS program involves strategically storing and maintaining critical equipment sets in different locations globally to ensure easy access and use when needed. These APS sites help reduce deployment timelines, enhance deterrence capabilities, and provide additional combat power for contingency operations. The equipment can also be utilized for training and exercises.



For more info on the Army’s Prepositioned Stock (APS) program, see, www.europeafrica.army.mil/FactSheets/.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.