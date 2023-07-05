MCB Camp Blaz Change of Command

Photo By Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher L. Bopp, outgoing commanding officer for Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher L. Bopp, outgoing commanding officer for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, left, receives the unit colors from Sgt. Maj. Daniel Soto, senior enlisted leader for MCB Camp Blaz, right, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2023. Bopp relinquished command of Camp Blaz to Col. Ernest Govea after serving as the commanding officer since May of 2021. The change of command ceremony is an honored tradition, which signifies the transfer of command responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie) see less | View Image Page

Col. Christopher L. Bopp relinquished command of Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz to Col. Ernest Govea, July 10, 2023 during a change of command ceremony held at the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing hangar on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



Bopp, a career infantry officer, took command of MCB Camp Blaz in May 2021. During his time as MCB Camp Blaz commanding officer he was responsible for setting the conditions for the realignment of forces from Japan to Camp Blaz. Additionally, during his tenure MCB Camp Blaz was reactivated, marking the first newly constructed Marine Corps Base since 1952.



During the ceremony Bopp, was awarded a Legion of Merit for his superior leadership, his ability to enhance local and regional partnerships, and his astuteness in refining quality control processes for Camp Blaz construction efforts.



Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, Commanding General Marine Corps Installations Pacific, was the reviewing officer for the ceremony and provided opening remarks.



“Governor Leon Guerrero, we heard you loud and clear during the reactivation ceremony… you charged the Commandant to ensure that the relationship between the Marine Corps and Guam was built on respect,” said Liszewski. “The entire approach Chris took during his tenure here was built on a foundation of respect… taking care of people, respecting history, respecting culture, respecting the environment, and respecting the water.”



After Liszewski’s remarks the Governor of Guam provided remarks and presented Bopp with a Maga’håga Award. The Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Tinian Mayor’s Council on behalf of the Tinian Mayor, the 37th Guam Legislature, and the Mayors’ Council of Guam also provided remarks and presented Bopp with plaques of appreciation.



“I’ve done everything I can to take care of this community,” said Bopp. “We’re protecting the people who are the heart and soul of this island. This has been a fantastic tour, and my wife and I have loved to be here with [the Marines and civilians of Camp Blaz].”



At the end of his remarks, Govea, MCB Camp Blaz’s newest commanding officer, turned to the formation and addressed the Camp Blaz Marines, “as we continue to serve in the Western Pacific Theater, I personally will be a Marine of action, committed to taking care of you and your families.”



The change of command ceremony was attended by friends, colleagues, and family. In attendance were the Governors of Guam and CNMI; Senators from the 37th Legislature; Village Mayors and vice-Mayors; representatives from Congressman Moylan’s office; members of the Consular Corps from the Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Korea, Republic of Palau, Japan and the Philippines; delegates from the Northern Mariana Islands; the civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army; Commander Joint Region Marianas; Commander 36th Wing; installation commanders; senior enlisted leaders; Gold Star Families; Veterans leaders; Guam Chamber of Commerce; Navy League of Guam; and the Guam USO. Guam Army National Guard’s 721st Band provided music for the ceremony.