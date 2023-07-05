Jacksonville, Illinois Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 1, 2023) A Jacksonville, Illinois native and 2018 graduate of Jacksonville High School is serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113).



Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Rafferty is a gunner’s mate, also known as a GM, serving aboard USS John Finn, forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



She said she joined the Navy because after researching colleges and “spending hours writing and rewriting application essays” she decided she “wasn’t motivated to do college” after high school.



“Several of my friends had enlisted, and it was a window that had opened to me,” Rafferty said. “One day when the recruiters were at school, I stopped by to talk to them and from there it was just a done deal. This was the path I was supposed to go on.”



First established in 1794, the rate of gunner’s mate is one of the Navy’s original ratings. Of the 11 rates that were established by the Naval Act of 1794, six still exist to this day.



“A gunner’s mate is someone who maintains the weapons on the ship. Multiple different weapon systems maintaining from small arms to missiles,” said Rafferty. “I have so many people ask me all the time when can they get on a gun shoot, when are we launching missiles, because it honestly does boost some morale. We are the ones that essentially will end up protecting the ship at the end of the day.”



Rafferty struggled to decide what the best part of her job is.



“Actually getting to fire the weapons … is pretty fun in itself, but I also love teaching other people,” said Rafferty. “Some people come in having never touched a weapon, and they are terrified. I honestly love being able to teach someone the ins and outs about a weapon or system to the point where they become comfortable enough to understand everything. Honestly, it’s hard to choose my favorite part of the job.”



USS John Finn was commissioned on July 15, 2013 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and was named after Lt. John Finn, the first living recipient of the Medal of Honor during World War II, who was awarded for “extraordinary heroism, distinguished service, and devotion beyond the call of duty.” During the first attack on Naval Air Station, Kaneohe Bay on December 7, 1941, Finn secured and manned a .50 caliber machine gun in an exposed section of the parking ramp which was under heavy fire. Despite being wounded several times, Finn continued to man this gun and return enemy fire until ordered to seek medical treatment. After receiving first-aid treatment he returned to the squadron area and actively supervised the rearming of returning planes. During the attack on Pearl Harbor, Finn inspired those around him to keep up the fight, and much like Finn, Rafferty also wants to inspire those around her.



“I hope to inspire people to just keep going,” said Rafferty. “Going into the military, there were plenty of people that told me I shouldn’t do it because I’m a woman, or that ‘You’ll never make it.’ Here I am five years later, making it. The amount of things people tell you you cannot do is ridiculous. So, I hope to inspire people to forget all the negative things people say to you or about you, and strive for what you want and don’t let anyone tell you anything different.”



John Finn recently from its homeport in San Diego to being forward-deployed to Yokosuka and despite some initial hesitation, Rafferty is taking it all in stride.



“I’ll be honest, I was very much against doing a homeport shift at the beginning of all this,” said Rafferty. “Since coming to Japan, I’ve learned to like it. There are so many more opportunities that I was unaware of. Not to mention, the history and all the temples and monuments you can go visit. Getting to explore is honestly my favorite thing about it. The new foods and snacks are an added bonus as well.”



The Navy was established on October 13, 1775 and while many things have changed in the nearly 250 years since, there are elements of the past that still exist in today’s Navy. Support from family is one of the things that can make serving in the military easier, and you can travel the world. The hours can be long, the work can be hard, and you’re going to learn some life lessons. These similarities connect the Sailors of today to the Sailors of days gone by in an almost universal way. Rafferty is coming to the end of her contract next year and shared a lesson she’s learned during her time in the Navy that she will take with her.



“I think the number one thing I’ve learned in the Navy, is just expect the unexpected,” said Rafferty. “You have to be ready to go at a moment’s notice. So with that in mind, I’ve learned to appreciate all the little things I get. Whether that be my leave getting approved, a day off that wasn’t scheduled, extra time with friends, visits from family, and (everything) in between. Everything changes so always be prepared.”



John Finn is forward-deployed to Commander, Task Force 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region. Navy’s 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 23:25 Story ID: 448792 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, IL, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jacksonville, Illinois Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.