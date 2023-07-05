Washington National Guardsmen put information operations to the test during Forward Support Team Olympics

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash.— Guardsmen with the Washington National Guard’s 56th Theater Information Operations Group put their skills to the test during the 2023 Field Support Training Olympics, July 8, 2023. The FST Olympics gave participants a chance to compete as teams and prepare for real-world scenarios involving information-related capabilities.



Participants included Soldiers with Bravo Company, 3rd Psychological Operations Battalion (A) (D), 12th Psychological Operations Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve, and aviation support from Bravo Company, “Boxcars”, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard.



To kick off the event, four groups of Guardsmen conducted an air infiltration and foot march to Leschi Town Training Facility, where they completed six lanes involving radio communications, tactical deception, psychological operations, public affairs, key leader engagement and physical challenges.



Every lane provided essential information to each soldier that can be applied to real-world scenarios.



“We’re gathering information and took our prior knowledge to the lane,” said Spc. Hunter Gerard, a competitor from 56th TIOG. “Having [that knowledge] contextualized made it make more sense so everything that we gathered helped us build upon what we already know.”



For example, lane 5 (KLE) focused on using key talking points when communicating with local leaders. The goal is to stay on topic and protect critical information that was provided to each team at the beginning of the lane.



“Operational security is something that all Soldiers need to be able to conduct properly,” said Maj. James Payne, the lane grader. “But being able to connect with partner forces in a real way where we get what we need is absolutely key to our success on the battlefield.”



To end the FST Olympics the CH-47 Chinook flies by one last time to drop Leaflets across the training site concluding the event.



“It was awesome, every single lane was really fun, and it felt like every lane was really thought out,” said Gerard.

