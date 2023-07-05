USAG Fort Hamilton Leaders Address Resident Concerns in Walking Town Hall

Photo By Mark Getman | Fort Hamilton residents, along with, Col. Brian A. Jacobs, USAG Fort Hamilton...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Fort Hamilton residents, along with, Col. Brian A. Jacobs, USAG Fort Hamilton commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill, garrison command sergeant major, Anthony Mercante, RCI/housing manager, Department of Public Works, and Sadia Amar, community manager of Fort Hamilton Family Homes pose for a photo at the last stop of a walking residence town hall, on June 21, 2023. The town hall, which is held quarterly, aims to foster direct interaction between garrison command, housing representatives, and residents, providing an opportunity to address concerns and ensure residents' needs are met. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Senior leaders from USAG Fort Hamilton conducted a walking town hall throughout the Fort Hamilton housing areas, on June 21st, 2023.



Garrison Commander Col. Brian A. Jacobs and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill were joined by Anthony Mercante, RCI/Housing Manager of the Department of Public Works, and Sadia Amar, Operations Director, Fort Hamilton Family Homes.



Topics of discussion ranged from internet service issues to infrastructure concerns.



Mercante, assured residents that efforts were underway to address the sporadic Spectrum cable and internet service throughout the Family housing area.



"The Garrison command plans to open a dialogue with Spectrum leadership, to ensure our identified issues are being properly addressed," he said.



He also addressed the water pooling problem on the third floor landing of Doubleday Village, adding that “the Department of the Army had approved $351,000 for due diligence and design of a solution”.



“Once a determination is made on the best course of action, this issue will be fully addressed. In the meantime, our property management staff has taken on the responsibility of overseeing these areas during periods of heavy rainfall,” he said.



Residents residing in Lower Oceanview expressed concerns about the lawn mowing and landscaping schedule.



Amar announced that the landscaping vendor will not be entering residence backyards with fences. Adding that an updated lawn maintenance schedule is being sent out, and that those residents who have opted to have a temporary fence, are responsible for maintaining their backyard areas that are fenced in.



"This should alleviate any issues with residents not being afforded an opportunity to have their fenced lawns mowed," she said.



She also confirmed that the Upper Oceanview playground would remain open to residents throughout the duration of the Officer’s Row housing construction effort, highlighting the commitment to maintaining recreational spaces for the community's enjoyment.



The walking Community Town Hall serves as a quarterly platform for residents to express their concerns and receive updates on the progress made towards resolving them.



Jacobs expressed his gratitude in a letter to the community saying, “It’s evident we all share a common goal to make our Fort Hamilton Community the best it can possibly be to live, work, and play”.



