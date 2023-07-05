1st Space Brigade gets new commander

FORT CARSON, Colo. – A familiar face returned to the 1st Space Brigade on July 7 as its former 1st Space Battalion commander assumed command of the brigade during a ceremony at Fort Carson’s Richert Field.



Col. Mark A. Cobos, who has also had assignments with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, assumed command of the brigade from the outgoing commander, Col. Donald K. Brooks.



“It is no cliché to say that there is no better officer, leader or person to take command of 1st Space Brigade than you,” said Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of USASMDC and the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense.



Cobos, who became a space operations officer in 2008, commanded the 1st Space Battalion from 2019 to 2020. He most recently served as the deputy commander for JFCC IMD.



“First, I want to recognize you for your outstanding work the past year at JFCC IMD. I have never seen a more impactful year than what you’ve help accomplish,” Karbler said. “You will be able to look back on this past year with great satisfaction.”



Karbler praised Cobos’ space and missile defense experience.



“You’re already an expert in all things space … add to that the missile defense experience you’ve gained and you are as prepared a leader as we could ask for at this time as we see the convergence of space and missile defense,” Karbler said.



“I know the Soldiers will benefit greatly from your leadership and vision. I’m looking forward to continuing to work alongside of you and watch you flourish as a commander,” said Karbler.



Cobos said he was grateful for the opportunities Karbler gave him over the last year to learn the missile defense mission and to serve alongside the world-class professionals of JFCC IMD.



“I am fortunate to move from one of your exceptional commands to your other extraordinary command and cannot wait to lead alongside the tremendous SMDC team of professionals in Huntsville and Colorado Springs,” Cobos said. “Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime and the solemn responsibility of leading the Soldiers, civilians and families of the 1st Space Brigade.



“Our job is to win engagements, battles, campaigns and wars,” Cobos said. “I am honored to serve with the Soldiers of the 1st Space Brigade who are pioneers in the Army’s pursuit of multi-domain warfighting.”



The 1st Space Brigade, the Army’s only space brigade, began operations in 2001. It was officially activated as a provisional brigade in 2003. The brigade is multi-component and has units from the active Army, Army Reserve and National Guard. Its subordinate battalions include the 1st Space Battalion, established in 1999, and the 2nd Space Battalion, which stood up in 2017. Associated units include five Missile Defense Batteries and the Colorado National Guard’s 117th Space Battalion, which they support with evaluations and training.



Brooks will continue his career with USASMDC as the commandant for the Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence. He will be responsible for oversight and integration of the Space and Missile Defense School and the Army Space Personnel Development Office, which is the personnel proponent for the Army’s Functional Area 40.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 19:10 Story ID: 448768 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 34 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Space Brigade gets new commander, by Dottie White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.