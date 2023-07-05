NMRTC 29 Palms Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Twentynine Palms, Ca. (July 7, 2023) – Capt. Grant Wallace (left) and Capt. Daniel...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Twentynine Palms, Ca. (July 7, 2023) – Capt. Grant Wallace (left) and Capt. Daniel Clark (right), stand ready to read their orders during a the change of command ceremony for Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms. Clark assumed command of NMRTC after serving as the executive officer at NMTRTC Guam. (Photo by Chief Neil Palpallatoc) see less | View Image Page

Twentynine Palms, CA (July 07, 2023) — Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms held a change of command ceremony today at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.



During the ceremony, Capt. Daniel Clark relieved Capt. Grant Wallace as Commanding Officer of NMRTC Twentynine Palms.



“I’m proud of our dedicated enlisted Sailors, officers, and our amazing civilian staff for how professionally they care for the Sailors, Marines, and families at our hospital and branch clinics,” said Wallace.



Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander, Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes, presided over the ceremony.



“The execution of patient care, training, and operational readiness requires great skill and expertise. Capt Wallace has performed exceptionally with grace and poise,” said Valdes. “Under his exemplary leadership, this medical facility has achieved unprecedented success during the biggest health emergency in our nation. Grant, you and your family should be proud of your accomplishments here.”



“Capt. Clark brings a wealth of experience, energetic drive, and a passion for providing exceptional care,” added Valdes. “He is well-prepared to meet the challenges that lie ahead and to continue the legacy of excellence at NMRTC Twentynine Palms.”



Capt. Clark reports to NMTRC Twentynine palms as serving as the executive officer at NMRTC Guam.



“I had the pleasure of touring the hospital over the past couple days, meeting many of you. The pride in your work is evident and well deserved,” said Clark. “I am truly excited to be a part of this team and look forward to working with each of you.”



NMRTC Twentynine Palms was originally constructed as a base dispensary in 1953 and officially became a Naval Hospital in 1993. In May of 2000, the hospital was renamed as the Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital for Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Robert E. Bush, Medal of Honor recipient.



NMRTC Twentynine Palms’ mission is to support the readiness and health of the Navy and Marine Corps family by providing high-quality healthcare.