LTC Nohle Assumes Command of U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks

CARLISLE BARRACKS (July 7, 2023) – With the symbolic passing of the unit's colors, Lt. Col. Priscella Nohle assumed the mission and command of U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks on July 7, 2023.



Vincent Grewatz, Director of Installation Management Command-Training, officiated the Change of Command Ceremony at Carlisle Barracks' Wheelock Bandstand. In keeping with tradition, he transferred the colors from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Jeannette Molina, to Lt. Col. Nohle, symbolizing the passing of the unit's personnel, equipment, morale, and esprit de corps.



"Thank you for the great onboarding the team provided. I will be sad to see you go, Jeannette," said Nohle. "I will do my best to carry on the outstanding commitment you have demonstrated to this community here. Maj. Gen. Hill, Mr. Grewatz, and the IMCOM team thank you for this opportunity. I look forward to working with you."



Nohle most recently served at Allied Command Transformation, NATO, from 2020 to 2023 in Norfolk, Virginia, as a Staff Officer supporting the Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans and Policy and as an Exercise Support Officer.



"Lt. Col. Nohle brings extensive experience to her new position,” said Grewatz.



"I am confident that you will lead this organization with pride and distinction and will successfully meet all new challenges while elevating the Garrison to new levels of innovation and performance," he added.



Before her NATO assignment, Nohle served in South Korea as the Eighth Army Intelligence Chief and the 2nd Infantry Division, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Plans, Operations, and Training Officer.



"The fact is that command is a team sport," said Grewatz, "and leadership changes are as much about continuity and tradition as they are about change. We know that as we gather here, the Soldiers and the Civilians of this team remain engaged, supporting training, providing protection, enabling Readiness, and caring for the Community's Soldiers and Families ... because of the outstanding leadership that has been provided to them the Garrison team won't miss a beat in the execution of its mission."



Garrison commanders on Carlisle Barracks provide "city-manager" support for an installation of trusted and innovative professionals who are guided by Army Values and who deliver quality services, infrastructure, and integrated base support to the Army War College, tenant organizations, residents living on post, military retirees, and the surrounding military communities.



"The U.S. Army Installation Management Command's Mission is to deliver quality base support from the strategic support area enabling Readiness for a globally responsive Army," said Grewatz. "Our vision creates modern, resilient, sustainable installations that enhance Readiness while providing quality facilities and services to Soldiers, Soldiers for Life, Families, and Civilians built on a foundation of Army Culture. We are a values-based organization dedicated to service. The Carlisle Barracks Garrison has magnificently executed its support mission, together with so many of you in attendance with us today, which is only possible because we share a common purpose underpinned by common values. It is reflected in the way we conduct ourselves, the way we treat each other, and the way we serve. It is evident that we've done things better here at Carlisle Barracks because we've done them together. This great success begins with the fantastic leadership that Lt. Col. Molina has provided over the past two years.



"The Army develops leaders who are committed, innovative, motivated, and able to handle the challenges of command in a complex environment, and the past two years certainly qualify," Grewatz added. "Jeannette is one of these outstanding Army Leaders. Together with Command Sergeant Major Shauna Addison and her Deputy, Mr. Drew Turinski, Jeannette challenged the Garrison team and led it to the next level. No one in IMCOM did more to advance our Army People priorities or did it more effectively than Jeannette Molina. Her command was built on trust, transparency, engagement, and servant leadership. She postured the Garrison for continued success and forged it into one of IMCOM's strongest Garrison teams, a team that advanced efficiencies, responsiveness, and innovation while supporting the War College's leadership development mission and enabling the Carlisle Experience for Soldiers, Sister Services officers, senior federal leaders and managers in national security and senior foreign officers from allied and partner nations.



"She led emergence from the pandemic and opening up of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Programs. Her team kept the Army's pledge with our BBC partners to provide safe and quality housing and extended its unbroken record of successful Summer Surge efforts. They enabled construction of the Root Hall replacement and set conditions for Campus development investments that occur only once every 100 years, and through it all, Jeannette fostered a positive command climate consistent with 'Mission First and People Always.' Her focus was always Mission, Readiness, and Soldiers and Families. Simply put, Jeannette Molina has made it better at Carlisle for those who live, train, play, and pray here."



Molina, an Army Adjutant General Officer, assumed Command of Carlisle Barracks' Garrison on July 7, 2021. She graduated from the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and commanded the El Paso Military Entrance Processing Station in Fort Bliss, Texas. She holds a Master of Arts in Union Labor and Human Resources and deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom II, and Al Udeid, Qatar, during Operation Enduring Freedom.



"During my tenure as the Garrison Commander, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication and sacrifices made by our service members and their Families, DA Civilians, and our various partners and volunteers," Molina said. "Your resilience, adaptability, and selflessness have been nothing short of extraordinary. I stand here today with an immense sense of pride, knowing that we have accomplished so much together. Those accomplishments extend beyond the mere completion of tasks and missions, but they're a reflection of our shared values, our commitment to excellence, and the perseverance to the principles we hold dear. We have strengthened bridges with our neighboring communities, fostered relationships, and promoted unity with our partners and tenant organizations, all the while enhancing the quality of life for our service members and their families and providing support systems and resources to ensure their well-being. And most importantly, we have maintained the highest standards of Readiness and continued to create the Carlisle Experience for all that live and work here.



"Let me highlight a few examples of that excellence that have transpired in the last couple of years. Service members and their Families continue to receive quality housing making Carlisle Barracks number five of the 75 best housing communities in the Army. Our Child Youth Services exceeded and maintained their accreditation services, providing safe and affordable childcare. Our Department of Human Resources and Military Personnel Department launched the implementation of IPPS-A while simultaneously publishing hundreds of orders and thousands of CACs. Our Army Community Services re-invigorated our Volunteer Program and flawlessly executed multiple Exceptional Family Member Festivities. Our Department of Public Works and Resource Management established a new contract vehicle for sustainment and maintenance, resulting in 11 projects being awarded in 2022 and more than doubling our annual funding for much-needed projects. Our Department of Emergency Services continues to provide a safe and secure post, all while establishing and maintaining relationships with our county and township law enforcement and fire departments.



"I can go on for days with what the Garrison has done for this community, not to mention all the services that aren't seen every day, and work just as hard behind the scenes; DPTMS, Legal, Safety, Public Affairs, Religious Affairs, ASAP, PAIO, IT, Equal Employment and HHD. Hopefully, I didn't miss anyone, but the point is that what you do is remarkable."



Molina's next duty assignment will be as a student at the Eisenhower School of National Security and Resource Strategy.



"Running an installation is not for the faint of heart," said Grewatz. "It is a full contact sport that demands hands-on leadership, and its success is critically dependent on teamwork."

