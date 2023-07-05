USARCENT Promotes New DCG to Major General

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC --- Lieutenant General Patrick Frank, U.S. Army Central Commanding General, promoted Brigadier General Henry Dixon to the rank of Major General as he assumed the role of the Deputy Commanding General at Patton Hall on July 7, 2023.



Dixon previously served as the USARCENT Assistant Chief of Staff, G3 and was responsible for the planning and execution of operations and exercises across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Frank said that his movement into the Deputy Commanding General role was the right move for the command.



“He is the new DCG because he is a respected officer across the staff,” said Frank. “When Henry Dixon talks, people listen. Above all, he is a leader of character. In the Army and for our Soldiers, that matters.”



Dixon, who commissioned in the Illinois National Guard as an infantry officer in 1989, spoke about the reason he serves in the Army and at USARCENT.



“I am blessed to have the skill, the talents and the abilities to wear the cloth of this nation,” said Dixon. “I am thankful for the opportunity to defend this nation and its people. Lieutenant General Frank, I am also grateful to you for keeping me a part of this team and this family.”



During his speech, Dixon spoke about the role his father played as an inspiration in his life. Dixon is the son of the late Brigadier General (R) Henry Dixon of Illinois.



“As many of you know, (my father) passed away in April,” said Dixon. “He was an inspiration and would be proud. But not proud that Henry Dixon became a Major General. Proud that I have the ability to serve this great nation.”



During the ceremony, Frank administered the oath to Dixon and presented the Legion of Merit award for his service as the G3. Command Sergeant Major J. Garza, the USARCENT senior enlisted leader, presented Dixon with his new two-star general officer flag.



Dixon reflected on his recent travels as the G3 meeting with partners throughout the Middle East.



“On my recent travels in Saudi Arabia, a young captain asked me a question that made me pause,” said Dixon. “She asked, ‘was it always your goal to be a general officer?’ No, it was not. In every position, it was my goal to do the best job I could at the time. It is what you do in the job now that determines the future. Do your job to the best of your abilities.”



United States Army Central (USARCENT) is the U.S. Army Service Component Command for United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and is responsible to the Secretary of the Army for the support and administration of more than 12,000 Soldiers, including those assigned to joint task forces and embassies, across the 21 countries in the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility (AOR).

