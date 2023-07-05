U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signs agreement with Navajo Nation to improve speed, cost of future projects

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant (left), commanding general, USACE-South Pacific...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant (left), commanding general, USACE-South Pacific Division, and Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren sign an agreement intended to improve USACE’s support to Navajo Nation at Window Rock, Arizona, July 6. (U.S. Army photo by Justin Graff, USACE-Albuquerque District Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ALBUQURQUE, N.M. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-South Pacific Division and Navajo Nation signed an agreement intended to improve USACE’s support to Navajo Nation at Window Rock, Arizona, July 6.



The agreement was signed by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, commanding general, USACE-South Pacific Division, and Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren.



“With this framework provided for intergovernmental support, the South Pacific Division looks forward to assisting the Navajo Nation by collectively addressing the Nation’s highest priorities and delivering bold solutions to serve and strengthen their communities,” Gant said.



Services and any goods which the Corps may provide to the Navajo Nation under this agreement include full or partial services in the areas of planning, design, engineering, consultation, technical support and training, and construction activities.



The purpose of the agreement is to establish a mutual framework governing the respective responsibilities of the Parties for the provision of goods and services for NN projects, leveraging the Chief’s Economy Act. 10 U.S.C. § 7036(e).



The signing puts a formal agreement in place to allow the Navajo Nation to utilize specific services on a cost reimbursable basis with all of the Corps’ districts under the South Pacific Division.