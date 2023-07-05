Fort Sill Promotes Motorcycle Safety: Ride with confidence, ride with caution

Photo By Barbara Gersna | Soldiers assigned to the 1st Theater Sustainment Command learn about motorcycle safety...... read more read more Photo By Barbara Gersna | Soldiers assigned to the 1st Theater Sustainment Command learn about motorcycle safety at Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 19, 2023. Soldiers and representatives from several installation agencies provided safety tips and reminders to kick off summer. There was information about boating, fire, and outdoor safety. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (July 6, 2023) — As summer hits full throttle, Fort Sill reminds its Soldiers, civilians, and family members about the importance of motorcycle safety.



Riding a motorcycle provides a thrilling and liberating experience, but it also requires extra precautions to ensure everyone's safety on the road. With the aim of reducing accidents and promoting responsible riding, Fort Sill is committed to educating and empowering its motorcycle enthusiasts.



Kenneth Broughton, Garrison Safety Office manager, emphasizes the significance of practicing motorcycle safety. "Motorcycle safety is not an option, it's a necessity," says Broughton. "By adopting safe riding habits, being vigilant on the road and wearing proper protective gear, we can all enjoy the thrill of riding while minimizing the risks."



Here are some essential tips to enhance motorcycle safety:



• Training: Fort Sill strongly encourages all riders to attend the appropriate motorcycle safety courses. The Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) Basic Rider Course and Advanced Rider Course provide valuable knowledge, skills, and techniques to enhance riding abilities and promote safe practices. Remember, ongoing training is key to becoming a proficient and confident rider.



• Gear Up: Always wear the proper protective gear. A Department of Transportation-approved helmet is a must and should be worn at all times. Additionally, riders should wear sturdy, full-coverage jackets, pants, gloves and boots. Reflective gear and bright colors increase visibility, making you more noticeable to other motorists.



• Pre-Ride Inspection: Before every ride, conduct a thorough inspection of your motorcycle. Check the tires for proper inflation and tread depth, ensure all lights are functioning correctly, test the brakes and inspect the chain, belt or shaft drive. Address any maintenance issues promptly to keep your bike in optimal condition.



• Be Visible: Motorcycles are smaller and less visible than other vehicles on the road. Increase your visibility by using your headlight, wearing reflective gear, and positioning yourself appropriately in traffic lanes. Always assume that other drivers may not see you and exercise caution when changing lanes or maneuvering through traffic.



• Ride Defensively: Defensive riding is crucial to anticipate and react to potential hazards. Maintain a safe following distance, be aware of blind spots, and constantly scan your surroundings for potential risks. Stay focused and minimize distractions, such as mobile phones or listening to music, to ensure your full attention is on the road.



• Weather Awareness: Weather conditions can significantly impact motorcycle safety. Adjust your riding style and decrease speed in adverse weather conditions, including rain, strong winds or extreme heat. Use caution when riding on wet or slippery surfaces, as traction may be compromised.



• Ride Sober: Never consume alcohol or drugs before riding. Impaired riding not only endangers your life but also puts others at risk. Always ride with a clear mind and ensure you are fit to operate a motorcycle.



Fort Sill is committed to fostering a culture of safety and responsible riding. Motorcyclists are encouraged to lead by example, actively promoting safe practices among their peers and reminding fellow riders about the importance of following safety guidelines, said Lt. Col. Peter S. Salfeety, commander, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery, ‘Big Deuce.’



“In Big Deuce, motorcycle safety is paramount,” said Salfeety. “We mitigate risk by ensuring all of our Soldiers understand the proper procedures and training needed to register and ride on post, as well as enforce the proper wear of personal protective equipment and high visibility clothing. Big Deuce Soldiers know to ride vigilant and be cautious of fellow motorists.”



Remember, motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility. By practicing caution, staying vigilant and adhering to safety protocols, we can all enjoy the freedom of the open road while minimizing the risks associated with motorcycle riding.



For more information on motorcycle safety courses and resources available at Fort Sill, visit the Safety Office or contact your unit’s motorcycle safety representative.



Ride with confidence, ride with caution - your safety matters!