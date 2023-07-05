Fort Sill Promotes Responsible Choices: Own Your Limits, Say No to DUIs

FORT SILL Okla. (July 7, 2023) — In its ongoing commitment to maintaining a culture of safety and responsibility, Fort Sill emphasizes the importance of making smart choices and avoiding driving under the influence (DUI).



With the tagline "Own Your Limits," Fort Sill encourages all Soldiers, civilians, and family members to prioritize their well-being and the safety of others by refraining from alcohol-impaired driving.



Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain stresses the significance of responsible decision-making, stating, "Driving under the influence is not only illegal, but it puts lives at risk and jeopardizes the integrity of our community. We must all take ownership of our limits and make choices that ensure the safety and well-being of ourselves and those around us."



Here are some key messages to reinforce responsible choices and discourage DUI incidents:



• Plan Ahead: Before heading out to social events or gatherings where alcohol may be consumed, always plan a safe way to get home. Designate a sober driver, use a ride-sharing service, or utilize alternative transportation options available on and off base.



• Buddy System: Look out for one another and promote a culture of responsibility within the Fort Sill community. Encourage friends and peers to make responsible choices and intervene if someone appears unfit to drive. Offer assistance in finding a safe ride home or provide a place to stay.



• Know Your Limits: Understand your personal alcohol tolerance and recognize when you have reached your limit. Remember, impairment starts with the first drink. It is vital to exercise self-control and make the conscious decision to abstain from driving if you have consumed alcohol.



• Utilize Resources: Fort Sill offers various resources and programs to support responsible decision-making. The Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) provides education, counseling, and prevention services to promote healthy lifestyles and prevent substance abuse. Soldiers and their families can access these resources for guidance and support.



• Lead by Example: As leaders in the Fort Sill community, Soldiers play a vital role in setting the standard for responsible behavior. By demonstrating responsible choices and openly addressing the consequences of DUI incidents, leaders can influence their peers and create a safer environment for all.



Fort Sill takes DUI incidents seriously and remains committed to enforcing strict disciplinary actions to deter such behavior. It is important to remember that the consequences of a DUI extend beyond legal penalties, as they can impact one's military career, personal relationships, and overall well-being.



“By owning our limits and making responsible choices, we actively contribute to a safer and stronger community,” said Sartain. “Together, let us prioritize safety, prevent DUI incidents, and ensure the well-being of all those who call Fort Sill home.”



For additional information on alcohol awareness, responsible drinking, and available resources, please contact the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) at (580) 442-1644.



Own your limits, safeguard lives - choose responsible decisions at Fort Sill!

