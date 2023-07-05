PCIP symposium gives students valuable experience

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Student interns participating in the Premier College Internship Program Symposium tour...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Student interns participating in the Premier College Internship Program Symposium tour the A-10 production depot June 28, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The symposium teaches interns about the Air Force culture, mission and opportunities in the Air Force Civilian Service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE – More than 200 college students from schools across the country participated in the Premier College Intern Program symposium held at the Davis Conference Center in Layton June 27-29.



This Air Force Civilian Service program gives students first-hand experience of what life as and Air Force civilian is like and what it has to offer, while giving gaining organizations the opportunity to see if the students are a great fit for them and the military.



Close to 500 students participated and were split into two groups that were hosted at Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio and at Hill.



The PCIP objective is to attract full-time college students, for a paid 12-week summer internship and retain them for a dynamic Air Force career, developing them to become the next generation of Air & Space Force’s leaders.



Barbara Hanlin, Hill AFB Site Senior Functional and coordinator for Hill’s half of the PCIP symposium said it was a success because of great support she received from the 75th Air Base Wing and the Ogden Air Logistics Complex.



“We got great participation from our senior leaders across the base, speakers and mentors and those who provided all the logistics support, she said. “It truly would not have turned out the way it did without all their wonderful support.”



The theme of the symposium was ‘Be Premier’ and demonstrated how each of the PCIs are hired to bring innovation, leadership, and diversity of thought to the civilian service by being premier interns.



This was accomplished through a series of career field breakout sessions, individual and group panel mentoring discussions and development programs that federal civilian employment offers.



Students also received an inside, hands-on look at the base as they toured some of Hill’s military operational support and aircraft maintenance shops and the Aerospace Museum.



“I was excited about what the Air Base Wing provided with their displays and the briefers who told what they do, and the Complex always gives a great tour of the cool things over there.” Hanlin said. “The students really got a lot from seeing the base and talking to the great people who make it run.”



The base tour, designed to lead interns to pursue civil service opportunities after graduation included stops at the landing gear facility, A-10 production, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Security Forces, emergency management locations and the Aerospace Museum.



Hanlin said the PCIP was an overall success and she was happy to play a part in helping to recruit the right people for the future.



“I was excited to meet the students from all over the United States and help lead them to pursue civil service opportunities after graduation,” she said. “This recruiting effort was easy to show why civilians are important to the mission and how they can become part of it.”