B-Roll Captions for Pueblo Colorado Chemical Weapons Destruction Video

An ordnance technician uses a lift assist device to place a 4.2-inch mortar round onto a conveyor inside the Enhanced Reconfiguration Building (ERB) at PCAPP.

Inside the Agent Processing Building, a robot in the Munitions Washout System (MWS) places a drained and rinsed 105mm projectile on a weigh station to ensure removal of agent. Next, an infeed conveyor will take it through the Munitions Treatment Unit (MTU) to complete the decontamination of the munition body. The MTU elevates the temperature of the munition to at least 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 15 minutes.

An ordnance technician uses a lift assist device to place a 105mm projectile onto a conveyor inside the ERB at PCAPP. The conveyor carries the projectile into the plant’s automated destruction system.

An ordnance technician uses a lift assist device to place a 155mm projectile onto a conveyor inside the ERB at PCAPP.

Inside the Agent Processing Building, a robot in the MWS lifts a 155mm projectile from a feed conveyor, then places the projectile nose down in a Cavity Access Machine to remove agent from the cavity of the projectile. The energetics which propels and explode the round have already been removed in the ERB.

Ordnance technicians place 105mm projectiles on a conveyor belt during a process called baseline reconfiguration, to prepare these munitions for processing through the plant’s automated system. An ordnance technician will remove the projectiles from the conveyor belt using a lift assist device in the Explosive Containment Room of the ERB and then place the munitions in a holding pallet with other munitions for transport back to PCD to await processing.

A feed box containing 4.2-inch mortar rounds is conveyed to the top of the vessel and fed to a loading chamber in the SDC complex. High temperatures detonate or deflagrate the munitions, and the mustard agent and explosive components are destroyed by explosion/thermal decomposition.

A destruction chamber in one of the three SDC units rotates and prepares to empty the chamber of destroyed 4.2-inch mortar rounds. The metal has been thermally decontaminated and will be recycled as scrap.

In the Toxic Area, Ordnance Technicians install a Lockout, Tagout system on one of the agent pumps to an Agent Neutralization Reactor while replacing a discharge flex hose. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requires PCAPP to routinely change the hoses to avoid hose failure.

B-Roll Captions for Pueblo Colorado Chemical Weapons Destruction Video, Date: 07.07.2023, Location: Pueblo Chemical Depot, CO, US