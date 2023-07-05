Take What You Need Initiative Fosters Resiliency at Naval Hospital Rota

ROTA - Great initiatives sometimes start with a small idea. At Naval Hospital Rota, the “Take What You Need” project was developed by members of the Extended Operational Stress Control-Caregiver program (EOSC-C) (formerly CgOSC) to boost resilience and satisfaction for this overseas military treatment facility.



The “Take What You Need” board project provides a centrally located space covered with positive quotes and affirmations that staff can take at any time. Alternatively, the notes can be delivered to someone in need. Introduced in 2022 by one of the team leaders, AO1 Megan McConahy, this project was implemented as a “just-do-it” and has proven to be one of the groups favorite homegrown initiatives.



The EOSC-C team found a suitable spot to pilot this program, created signage explaining it, and posted dozens of positive affirmations. Creating the board was easy, with minimal costs for art and office supplies, and the initiative quickly became very popular. Each month the EOSC-C team replaces about one third of the notes and encourages contributions from staff across the facility. Members of Naval Hospital Rota EOSC-C team are excited by the sustainment and excitement surrounding this project.



Since its inception, the “Take What You Need” board has expanded to two other locations within the hospital, one in the Medical Home Port and another area both staff and patients can access outside of the facilities café.



HM3 Miranda Parkhurst, an Orthopedic Technician and member of the EOSC-C team stated, “I can remember making some of my favorite motivational quotes, and another staff member walked past my desk. They saw the doodles and comments and smiled. Seeing my work brighten someone else’s day was amazing. I was quick to make more”.



The commands Dental Clinic Senior Enlisted Leader, HM1 Laquesha Jackson, has several of these quotes on her own desk. She is proud that her staff promote this resiliency project, having many notes from the “Take What You Need” board within their workspaces. HN Gentle Morant, Dental Technician felt motivated by a note that stated, “don’t let your brain speak in fear by saying you will get to it later or tomorrow”. Staff report finding peace, motivation, or encouragement through the notes they contribute or take from this project.



CAPT Craig Malloy, Naval Hospital Rota’s Executive Officer, spoke fondly of this “great program”. “I have my favorite notes posted and when we conduct our Triad leadership rounds, we see them at many workspaces. I am so glad for this thoughtful program, and the positive pause of reflection it allows for our busy staff”.



To learn more about the “Take What You Need Project” at Naval Hospital Rota visit https://www.dvidshub.net/video/880039/take-you-need or contact the NH Rota PAO team at usn.rota.navhosprotasp.list.pao@health.mil.

