Mongolian Armed Forces attend Airmen-to-Airmen talk at Pacific Air Forces

Pacific Air Forces hosted members of the Mongolian Armed Forces Air Force Command at the PACAF headquarters building on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as part of a mutual exchange known as Airman-to-Airman Talks (A2AT) from May 22-26.



The purpose of A2ATs is to facilitate discussions between the U.S. and other countries in the region to improve both parties by sharing best practices, and to build stronger relationships through collaboration and planning.



“This is the first engagement together post COVID, so meeting in person was extremely important,” said William Riggle, Pacific Air Forces International Affairs Division country desk officer to Mongolia. “We really wanted to focus on the relationship building aspect to ensure we can maximize the benefits of future endeavors together.”



Throughout the week, members from each delegation led working groups focused on operations, logistics, medical and other relevant topics.



“Working groups were critical during the Airman-to-Airman Talks because they helped to structure our way forward,” said Riggle. “By having focused sessions, we built the foundational understanding needed to collaborate further and learn how we do it better, and how to do it together.”



Overall, the talks were productive for both sides, explained Riggle. The U.S. and Mongolia are situated for more lucrative bilateral exchanges in the future.



Airmen from PACAF host multiple exchanges, exercises, and conferences throughout the year with Allies and partners to align knowledge and skills that enhance interoperable capabilities. The next engagement between the U.S. and Mongolia is slated to be during a Pacific Angel training exercise later this year.

