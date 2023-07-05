Senator Mitch McConnell recognizes, awards Victory Soldiers

Photo By Spc. Devin Klecan | Sen. Mitch McConnell, left, delivers remarks to civilian news agencies and V Corps...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Devin Klecan | Sen. Mitch McConnell, left, delivers remarks to civilian news agencies and V Corps Soldiers shortly after discussing the importance of V Corps’ role in Europe in support of NATO July 5, 2023, Fort Knox, Kentucky. McConnell visited U.S. Army V Corps’ Headquarters to meet with corps leaders and to recognize Victory Corps soldiers for their recent military achievements. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Kentucky – Senator Mitch McConnell visited U.S. Army V Corps’ Headquarters in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to meet with corps leaders and to recognize select Victory Soldiers for their recent military achievements during an awards ceremony, Wednesday.



McConnell was welcomed by Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, deputy commanding general, V Corps; Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, deputy commanding general of support, V Corps; and V Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris.



After his visit with Broadwater, Thombleson and Harris, McConnell attended the ceremony and recognized Victory Soldiers that were awarded with either the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) or the Army Achievement Medal (AAM).



“It’s an honor to be here with V Corps. We were so excited when it got assigned to Fort Knox three years ago,” said McConnell. “And now, they’re right in the middle of what I think is the most important thing going on in the world right now - which is to defeat the Russians in Ukraine.”



Broadwater presented the awards to the Soldiers.



"There's a lot of gratification when you get to present awards like this when you think about all the hard work and effort that they do each and every day," Broadwater said. "We have Soldiers and we have missions from countries as far up as Estonia and now Finland and Sweden, all the way down to the Black Sea region. They do phenomenal work each and every day."



The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to any service member of the armed forces of the United States or to any member of the armed forces of a friendly foreign nation who has distinguished him or herself by outstanding meritorious achievement or service.



The Army Achievement Medal is award to any member of the armed forces of the United States, or to any member of the Armed Forces of the United States, or to any member of the armed forces of a friendly foreign nation, who while serving in any capacity with the Army distinguished himself or herself by meritorious service or achievement.



As America's forward deployed Corps, V Corps works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; executes joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater while building local community relationships.