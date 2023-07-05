Previous TRADOC Senior Leaders Participate in 2023 Former Senior Leader Forum

Courtesy Photo | Former Senior Leaders visit 128th Aviation Brigade to get a glimpse of Soldiers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Former Senior Leaders visit 128th Aviation Brigade to get a glimpse of Soldiers engaged in training. [U.S. Army Photo by Jean Wines] see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — Former senior leaders of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command gathered on June 30 to discuss modernization efforts across the Army.



“I feel extremely fortunate to be here with you all as we continue building the Army of 2030,” Gen. Gary M. Brito, commanding general, TRADOC, stated as he addressed the attendees. “All that TRADOC has started 50 years ago, we are still doing to this day as we continue to modernize the foundation of the Army through training and doctrine.”



After welcoming the former leaders, Brito outlined the main points of discussion for this year’s forum, highlighting TRADOC’s plan to further expand JROTC opportunities as the Army reconnects with local communities and schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We must bring in the best to train the best,” Brito stated.



Training the best requires, according to Brito, continuous reform as the Army adjusts to the operational environment and current threats.



Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, commanding general, U.S. Army Training Center, Fort Jackson, spoke on the success and way forward for the Future Soldier Preparatory Course, which was piloted at Fort Jackson, SC.



“The essence of the program is that we are investing in those who want to be part of the Army team…instead of turning away potential recruits who would otherwise qualify, we are now sending them to Fort Jackson to invest in their future in the U.S. Army,” Kelly stated.



Nearly 10,000 students have attended the FSPC since it was implemented in August 2022, showing promising results for the accessions mission.



“What we’re seeing is that these future Soldiers are rapidly readying themselves for basic combat training,” Kelly continued. “The standards aren’t being lowered, because you don’t move on [to basic training] until you’re deemed ready.”



Leaders at the forum also discussed potential plans of expanding the FSPC in the future and making it a permanent program.



Looking forward, attendees discussed recruiting initiatives, the ongoing effort to increase Soldier readiness, doctrine, organization, training, materiel, leadership and education, personnel, facilities, and policy integration in support of delivering the Army of 2030, and improvements to the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Military Education system.



The forum concluded with a visit to 128th Aviation Brigade to get a glimpse of Soldiers engaged in training and to give the former senior leaders the chance to share their knowledge with junior Soldiers.