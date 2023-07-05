Soldier recognized for outstanding service

The last Friday of each month, Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians across Fort Jackson gather for a post awards ceremony where many are recognized for their hard work and dedication. They may receive a coin, and sometimes even an award, from Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander.

However, one Soldier at the awards ceremony on June 23 received the Bronze de Fleury, a unique branch-specific award rarely seen amongst the engineer ranks, let alone throughout the Army.

“The only time that this is worn is during engineer functions,” said Sgt. 1st Class Steven Bell, former first sergeant in 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment. “I had only seen five de Fleury medals before I was awarded mine at my 13-year mark.”

According to the Army Engineer Association, “The de Fleury Medal is the highest award for professional excellence in the Engineer Regiment.”

The medal is broken down into four orders: steel, bronze, silver and gold; with steel being awarded annually to multiple junior Soldiers and Civilians within engineer regiments, while the Gold de Fleury is typically only awarded to a single person each year and is the highest honor.

“I was honored and overwhelmed,” said Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Rodriguez. “I was thinking I didn’t deserve this just yet.”

But Bell, who nominated him had a different mindset.

“As a staff sergeant, he did more than some sergeants first class and even master sergeants in our regiment do,” Bell said.

When Bell arrived at Jackson and gaining his footing as a drill sergeant, he knew that Rodriguez was someone he could rely on to help him learn his job.

“He was always a go-getter. I never saw him complain,” Bell said. “Never heard him argue and he was very tactful and professional in how he spoke … So, I started seeing, even as a peer, that he is very much a team player.”

Shortly after, Bell was promoted and became a senior drill sergeant.

“I would task my drill (sergeants) to do stuff, classes and such, and he would come over from the other platoon and say, ‘Hey, I’m done with what I’m doing and it’s your duty week. What do you need me to do?’ Which was not expected from anyone in the other platoons,” Bell said.

When Rodriguez was promoted to sergeant first class, Bell said you could tell that the rank didn’t mean anything to him.

“He was always out front,” Bell said. “Asking things like, ‘What do you need me to do? What can I help you with?’ He was very task oriented, very team focused and just a fantastic individual.”

After getting to know him, Bell realized work didn’t just end at the gates of Fort Jackson in the evening for Rodriguez. During one conversation, Bell was amazed when Rodriguez said he’s also been volunteering at a local soup kitchen.

“I was like, ‘How do you have time to do all of this?’ because he’s married with three children and (Rodriguez) said, ‘Oh, they come with me. We all do it together.’”

Rodriguez is also a member of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, a private Army organization for enlisted noncommissioned officers. For a noncommissioned officer to be recommended by their chain of command, their leadership achievements and performance are worthy of special recognition.

Prior to his time as a drill sergeant leader at the Drill Sergeant Academy, Rodriguez taught several MOS courses, different from his own specialty such as Concrete and Asphalt Equipment Operator (12V) and Quarrying Specialist (12G). Due to his efforts and thirst for knowledge in engineering, a heavy rock crushing machine was made operable after more than five years of inoperability.

He also served on the U.S. Border Patrol mission, constructing roads, low-water crossings and a culvert along a newly constructed road.

After two stints at the border and working as an instructor at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Rodriguez was assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade at Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg), North Carolina, where he led his platoon to create Fort Liberty’s first ever Airfield Damage Repair Standard Operating Procedure.

“It was the first one ever completed by the brigade and he also did it for the post,” Bell said. “Then, it ended up being shared with the other three brigades and the 82nd Airborne Division. Now it’s the standard for airfield damage repair. He did that as a staff sergeant.”

“That’s still something unique that we do in small airborne units as engineers,” Rodriguez said. “You jump out of the plane, land, find your equipment, get the equipment and start repairing the airfield so that (the planes) can land.”

Due to his efforts and accomplishments throughout his 11-year career, Bell knew that Rodriguez deserved something and moved quickly to ensure he received an accolade. The time in service required of an engineer to receive the Bronze de Fleury is 10 years, so it was a no-brainer to nominate him for the second order of the de Fleury medal, Bell said.

“He more than earned it,” he said. “He’s the first person I’ve recommended this for and if he’s the one who sets the standard, I can’t see recommending anyone else for the rest of my career. He truly earned this.”

