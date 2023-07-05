Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Task Force 151 Staff Visit Japanese Navy Ship

    Combined Task Force 151 Staff Visit Japanese Navy Ship

    Photo By NAVCENT Public Affairs | MANAMA, Bahrain (July 2, 2023) Personnel from Combined Task Force 151 meet with...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.06.2023

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain – Multinational staff from a Combined Maritime Forces task force focused on deterring piracy visited a Japanese warship to meet the crew while the ship was pierside in Bahrain, July 2.

    Personnel from Combined Task Force (CTF) 151 were welcomed aboard Japanese destroyer JS Ikazuchi (DD 107) during the ship’s scheduled stop in Bahrain, where Combined Maritime Forces is headquartered. The task force staff briefed crewmembers on multilateral counter-piracy efforts across the region.

    “It is good to see so many nations actively involved in suppressing piracy throughout our area of operations ensuring the high seas remain free from piracy,” said Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seung-bum, the task force commander.

    Ikazuchi is operating in the Middle East to support regional counter-piracy patrols.

    Established in 2009, CTF 151 conducts maritime security operations to deter, disrupt and suppress piracy and armed robbery at sea, outside the Horn of Africa. The task force consists of 30 staff who regularly collaborate with more than 19 countries on the counter-piracy mission throughout the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 09:24
    Story ID: 448607
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Task Force 151 Staff Visit Japanese Navy Ship, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Combined Task Force 151 Staff Visit Japanese Navy Ship
    Combined Task Force 151 Staff Visit Japanese Navy Ship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japanese Navy
    CTF 151
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    CMF
    JS Ikazuchi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT