NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Custodial Services for Naval Medical Regional Trauma Center, MCB Camp Lejeune

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Coastal Enterprises of Jacksonville Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina, a $14,339,395 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for custodial services for Naval Medical Regional Trauma Center (NMRTC), located at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The work will provide custodial services at: NMTRC, base medical and dental clinics, and the Wounded Warriors complex.



Work will be performed solely in Jacksonville, North Carolina.



The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years, is $74,798,826. Fiscal year (FY) 2023 operation and maintenance (Defense Health Agency) funds in the amount of $14,339,395 was obligated via recurring work task order issued at time of award and will expire at the end of the current FY.



Services were procured directly from the procurement list with AbilityOne under Federal Acquisition Regulations Part 8. NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-23-D-0065).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 09:18 Story ID: 448606 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Custodial Services for Naval Medical Regional Trauma Center, MCB Camp Lejeune, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.