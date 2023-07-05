COOL SAVINGS! Commissaries are the place to be for discounts on frozen treats during National Ice Cream Month

Courtesy Photo | As the temperatures rise, commissary customers don’t have to wait for ice cream on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As the temperatures rise, commissary customers don’t have to wait for ice cream on wheels. During National Ice Cream Month in July, commissaries worldwide have an incredible selection of cool, soothing, delicious frozen treats at great prices. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By Kathy Milley, DeCA public affairs specialist



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Ah, summer! The season always conjures up memories of the ice cream truck -- the chirpy tunes, the search for spare change, and the season’s first taste of the most delightful frozen treats.



Fortunately, as the temperatures rise, commissary customers don’t have to wait for ice cream on wheels. During National Ice Cream Month in July, commissaries worldwide have an incredible selection of cool, soothing, delicious frozen treats at great prices.



“My family and I love ice cream as a special treat on hot days, and through the years the commissary has provided us with remarkable ice cream varieties wherever we’ve been stationed,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, the Defense Commissary Agency’s senior enlisted advisor to the agency director. “The same holds true today and the low commissary prices make it worth the trip for every commissary patron.”



It’s fitting that National Ice Cream Month is July since commissary ice cream sales are highest during the hot months of summer, according to Kim Galvin, a frozen/dairy merchandising specialist at DeCA headquarters. Shoppers should look out for lots of new items this year.



• Crav'n Flavor commissary private label – 12 new novelty items: Ice Cream Sandwiches, Mini Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches, Orange Cream Ice Cream Bars, Fudge Bars, Vanilla Ice Cream Cones, Ice Cream Bars, Birthday Celebration Ice Cream Cups, Vanilla Ice Cream Cups, Rainbow Frozen Pops, Sugar Free Rainbow Frozen Pops, Red, White and Blue Frozen Pops, and Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches



• Noosa – four new Frozen Yoghurt Gelato flavors: Strawberries & Cream, Sea Salt Caramel, Chocolate Fudge, and Lemon Bar



• Oatly – four non-dairy frozen dessert flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Mint Chip



• Keto Pint – three new Keto no-added sugar ice cream flavors: Triple Chocolate Brownie, Sea Salt Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cup



• Blue Bunny Soft Serve Twist Cones



• Talenti – five new flavors and new bars: Alphonso Mango Sorbetto, Coffee Chocolate Chip Gelato, Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Gelato, Mini Vanilla Caramel Gelato Bars, and Mini Roman Raspberry Sorbetto Bars



• Heath frozen novelty items: Breyers Blast Heath Toffee Frozen Dairy Dessert and Heath Frozen Dairy Dessert Pint



• Reese’s frozen novelty items: Breyers 2 in 1 Reese’s Cups and Mini Pieces Frozen Dairy Dessert, Breyers Reese’s Cup Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert, Klondike Reese's Peanut Butter & Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert Cones, and Good Humor Reese’s Frozen Dessert Bar



• Chips Ahoy! Frozen Dairy Dessert



• Oreo frozen desserts: Frozen Dairy Dessert Tub, Oreo Ice Cream Sandwiches, Oreo Ice Cream Cones, and Oreo Ice Cream Bars



• Lactaid – two new flavors: Mint Chocolate Chip and Salted Caramel Lactose Free Ice Cream



The magic of the commissary ice cream section is the value and item selection customers enjoy, said Galvin. Customers find sizes ranging from gallons to pints to single-serving cups, bars and cones. Then there are flavors that go well beyond the traditional vanilla, chocolate and strawberry treats. There’s also non-dairy ice cream for the lactose intolerant.



Whether you’re team tub, pint, bar, cone, sandwich or cup -- vanilla, chocolate or something else, your commissary offers more variety and value than the neighborhood ice cream truck and there’s no wait.

