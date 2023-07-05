Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Soldier Prep Course Testimonial - BG Richard A. Harrison and PFC Patricia Limbaga

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Story by William Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Future Soldier Prep Course Testimonials are produced for potential recruits to learn more about the Army's Future Soldier Prep Course. These first hand testimonials allow for recruits and their families to learn about the course designed to improve their ASVAB test scores and nutrition and exercise for weight loss to meet the Army's standards.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 13:45
    Story ID: 448567
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Hometown: HAMPTON ROADS PT, VA, US
    TAGS

    Recruit
    TRADOC
    CIMT
    Future Soldier Prep Course
    FSPC

