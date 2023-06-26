What started as a rainy day gave way to a great commissioning ceremony. Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Carlos Del Toro was part of the official party and ceremony. Afterwards CAPT Efimba and LTJG Johnson-Ferrell stopped to take advantage of a photo opportunity with SECNAV. Later, CAPT Efimba and family took a tour of the ship and stopped for a final event family photo with the newly commissioned warship as the background.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 12:28 Story ID: 448563 Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS CARL M LEVIN Commissioning Ceremony 24 June 2023, by LCDR Andrew Hetzner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.