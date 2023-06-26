USS CARL M LEVIN Commissioning Ceremony 24 June 2023

What started as a rainy day gave way to a great commissioning ceremony. Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Carlos Del Toro was part of the official party and ceremony. Afterwards CAPT Efimba and LTJG Johnson-Ferrell stopped to take advantage of a photo opportunity with SECNAV. Later, CAPT Efimba and family took a tour of the ship and stopped for a final event family photo with the newly commissioned warship as the background.
06.24.2023
07.05.2023
|448563
BALTIMORE, MD, US
|7
|0
