    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS CARL M LEVIN Commissioning Ceremony 24 June 2023

    SECNAV and LTJG Johnson-Ferrell

    Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Andrew Hetzner | NRC Baltimore Operations Officer, LTJG Brian Johnson-Ferrell takes picture with SECNAV...... read more read more

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Andrew Hetzner 

    NAVRESCEN BALTIMORE

    What started as a rainy day gave way to a great commissioning ceremony. Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Carlos Del Toro was part of the official party and ceremony. Afterwards CAPT Efimba and LTJG Johnson-Ferrell stopped to take advantage of a photo opportunity with SECNAV. Later, CAPT Efimba and family took a tour of the ship and stopped for a final event family photo with the newly commissioned warship as the background.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 12:28
    Story ID: 448563
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    SECNAV and LTJG Johnson-Ferrell

    Commissioning Ceremony

    TAGS

    USS CARL M LEVIN
    NRC Baltimore
    CAPT Efimba
    LTJG Johnson-Ferrell

