District of Columbia National Guard supports Fourth of July mission

Photo By Spc. Alex Cano | A U.S. Army Soldier from the District of Columbia Army National Guard (DCNG) interacts...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Alex Cano | A U.S. Army Soldier from the District of Columbia Army National Guard (DCNG) interacts with a D.C. resident during the Independence Day activities in Washington, D.C. July 4, 2023. Each year, the DCNG in available to assist the Metropolitan Police Dept. and other district agencies with Independence Day efforts, as well as other annual celebrations and support needs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Alex Cano) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The District of Columbia National Guard is tasked with maintaining crowd and traffic control, providing security, and giving directions to locals and visitors in support of the Metropolitan Police Department and other federal agencies managing the July 4th celebration. The guardsmen are activated from July 3-5, 2023 in Washington D.C. to support these agencies.



The Nation’s Capital hosts on average 700,000 visitors each year for July 4th and it’s been ongoing since 1801, when President Thomas Jefferson first hosted it at the White House. With the volume of visitors coming into the city, the District of Columbia National Guard plays a vital role in supporting and augmenting district and federal agencies to ensure security and effectively manage crowd control.



“Our Soldiers and Airmen are posted outside 13 different metro stops in the city to help make sure citizens get to the event and back home safely” said Sgt. Timothy Hale, 104th Maintenance Company. “I’m proud to be able to serve the city where I grew up.”



The soldiers started their day with briefings on the mission and got deputized as special police officers before heading out to their checkpoints. For a lot of guardsmen, this is an opportunity to display our mission to the public.



“July 4th is when Americans come together to celebrate and acknowledge all of the rights we have and the sacrifices that were made to get them,” said Spc. Michael Maglad, 104th Maintenance Company. “I remember coming here as a kid and now I have the opportunity to put on a uniform and protect people as they go out and watch the fireworks. It’s important for us to give back and celebrate with the community that we serve. I have a few friends attending the fireworks show so it’s good to be able to ensure their safety during this.”



Despite the short bouts of rain throughout the day, the activities and fireworks display continued and the visitors and locals alike were able to enjoy the festivities. The District of Columbia National Guard executed the mission effectively along with the other agencies involved.



The District of Columbia National Guard is tasked with federal missions including providing support during the Presidential Inaugurations, the State of the Union address, when foreign dignitaries visit the District of Columbia, and other missions to ensure the safety and security of the Capital.



Today, the District of Columbia National Guard is 2700 strong in size and is the only national guard organization that’s tasked with protecting the Nation’s Capital. With most of the guardsmen residing within the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area, the locality of the mission provides an opportunity to serve their family and friends.