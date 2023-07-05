Gronk pays a visit to hundreds of Fort Liberty Family members

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Former National Football League tight end, Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski paid a visit to...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Former National Football League tight end, Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski paid a visit to hundreds of excited Families at the South Post Main Exchange, June 20. Exchange earnings are used to support the military community. According to the Exchange website, in the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for quality-of-life programs at military communities. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Former National Football League tight end, Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski paid a visit to hundreds of excited Families at the South Post Main Exchange, June 20.



The line of fans waiting to meet Gronk twisted through the Exchange, into the South Post Commissary and all the way back into the Exchange.



“Fort Liberty was chosen to host this event based on sales and displays done in the store Feb. 14 through March 29, 2023,” explained Michael Connell, SPME sales and merchandise manager. “The valuable patronage of our customers assisted us in winning this event for Fort Liberty.”



Sales events such as the baby diaper truck load sale and the spring-cleaning event both helped to not only place much needed items in the hands of customers, but also contributed to the sales necessary to win the event.



“Every year based on sales, we have an opportunity to win a special event for our military Families,” said Natalia Meyer, SPME main store manager. “We do our best to hit all of the benchmarks so we can provide these amazing opportunities for the Families who call Fort Liberty home.”



Exchange earnings are used to support the military community. According to the Exchange website, in the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for quality-of-life programs at military communities.



“We’re only able to provide these programs thanks to the support we receive from the community,” explained Meyer. “At the end of the day, it’s not about the sales for us but about getting the opportunity to give back to our military Families.”