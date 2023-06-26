Spouse employment, higher education family forum set for Aug. 2

Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host its next virtual Spouse and Family Forum,...... read more read more Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host its next virtual Spouse and Family Forum, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m. ET on ZoomGov. Air Force experts will be on the line to share updates, resources, and answer questions related to spouse employment and higher education opportunities. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host its next virtual Spouse and Family Forum, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m. ET on ZoomGov.



Air Force experts will be on the line to share updates, resources, and answer questions related to spouse employment and higher education opportunities. All uniformed and civilian spouses and family members are invited to attend the virtual event.



Panel members and their areas of expertise include:



-Monique Allshouse - Civilian Development

-Ashley Morgan - Civilian Personnel Programs

-Linda Logan – Air Force Personnel Center; Military Family Readiness Center

-Danna Plewe - Air Force Employee Assistance Program



AFMC Commander, Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, and his spouse, Dede Richardson, will host the forum, which is part of the AFMC Family Connection initiative. This initiative is focuses on better connecting uniformed and civilian family members across the command with support and resources in all aspects of life. This event is the second of three family forums planned for 2023.



The event will be hosted on ZoomGov, with the invitation and link sent to employees via internal channels prior to the event. Uniformed and civilian Airmen are asked to forward this information to their family members to encourage widespread attendance. Unit key spouses and AFMC installation Family Readiness Centers will also have the link available for those interested.



To submit a question prior to the event and receive the ZoomGov link, email the AFMC Community Support Program team at afmc.a1z.ipr@us.af.mil.