July 2023 Command Message: A summer to enjoy

The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander.

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - Summer – a time when we take a break, spend time with our families, and enjoy quick trips to the beach or the mountains or longer trips back home or wherever that may be across this great nation. The freedom to do these things isn’t something anyone in our Armed Services takes for granted.



Over the past decade America’s sons and daughters who raised their hands to protect and defend this great nation have been continually deployed in defense of our country and other countries around the world that value the ideal of freedom.



Thankfully, our OPTEMPO has slowed for the moment, which will allow you to enjoy this summer with your families. If you are new to the area, there are some great destinations with the beach a couple of hours away and the great state parks and mountains within the same distance. If you want to take a longer trek, the North Carolina mountains have great camping, hiking, and fishing opportunities.



If you are new to Fort Liberty, take time to check out the local community by taking in a minor league baseball game in downtown Fayetteville or explore the arts, theatre and local music scene through Fayetteville’s 4th Fridays or simply visit one of the many micro-breweries in the area – and, that said, please, don’t drink and drive.



If you are looking for something to do, check out the MWR calendar at liberty.armymwr.com for upcoming events or use the Leisure Travel Service to book your travel and lodging.



And while, I want you to take time to do things with your family, we need you to realize that at Fort Liberty, you are among the nation’s finest warriors and you will need to maintain those standards not only on your job, but in your barracks, your battalion, your team rooms and your homes.



Below is a list of upcoming events and programs throughout the summer:



• CG Scramble – July 7

• Fort Liberty Movie Nights: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – July 7

• Book Picnic – July 11

• Sew What: Freedom Fish – July 11

• Get Golf Ready – July 11, 13, 18 & 20

• Carvers Creek Ssssnakes – July 13

• EFMP Saturday Social – July 15

• LinkedIn Makeover – July 18

• Musical Petting Zoo – July 18

• EFMP Make a Splash – July 19

• Carvers Creek Birds of Prey – July 19

• Wine and Golf – July 20

• Fort Liberty Movie Nights: Shazam! Fury of the Gods – July 21

• Christmas in July 5K – July 22

• CPR for the Professional Rescuer Class – July 22

• 12 Hour Frenzy – July 22

• Rockstar Magic of Chris and Neal – July 25

• 82nd Band Brass Quintet & Vocalists – July 26

• EFMP Coffee and Conversations: ASD Support Group – July 27

• Super Saturday Bingo – July 29

• Lifeguard + Waterfront Certification Course – July 31

• Sew What – August 1