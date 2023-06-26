Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center changes leadership

Col. Garrick Cramer received the guidon from Brig. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commander, Medical Readiness Command, West, and assumed command of Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center from Col. Daniel Moore in the hospital Atrium June 29.



Cramer is a graduate of the Army Medical Department Officer Basic Course, the U.S. Army War College, and previously served as the V Corps deputy surgeon, Fort Knox, Kentucky.



He takes the reins as Moore moves on to MRC, West.



Cox noted how Moore expertly led the multidisciplinary CRDAMC team through the end of the COVID-19 pandemic where they excelled in many areas and in coordinating with the veterans administration and central Texas partner hospitals, scored one of the cleanest reports in a joint commission accreditation survey, implemented the new electronic health record system known as GENESIS, expanded the labor and delivery and nurse training program to include civilians and staff from other medical treatment facilities (a first in the military health system), and many more accomplishments.



“Colonel Moore’s actions truly do speak for themselves,” said Cox. “This kind of initiative and success requires strong leadership, and he has shown us all what that looks like.”



Cramer has held several assignments as a medical commander and as he steps into his new role, Cox welcomed him back and added that this is a critical time in the history of our world. We’re adapting who we are, how we fight and what we fight with in preparation for future operational challenges.



“I know you possess the knowledge, the leadership, and the strategic vision necessary to ensure that this command continues to maintain its status as a premier medical platform for the worlds best expeditionary and globally integrated fighting force,” Cox said.



I’m confident that under your leadership CRDAMC’s team will continue to excel as a key partner with Fort Cavazos, III Armored Corps, your community stakeholders, and the entire military health system in support of our service members and their families he added.



The new commander highlighted the warmth and welcome he’s felt from the CRDAMC team since arriving



“I feel privileged to serve in the United States Army and honored to lead. With the healthcare of the command being paramount, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s function is to provide healthcare to the command, the dependents and the retired community,” Cramer said. “The Soldiers and civilians in CRDAMC will continue to provide the very best healthcare to our beneficiaries.



I’m excited, proud, and humbled to join this great team, he added.

