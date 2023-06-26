U.S. Army Corps of Engineers missions across Europe, Africa and Israel change command to Col. Dan Kent

Photo By Christopher Gardner | Incoming U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Commander Col. Daniel R. Kent...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Gardner | Incoming U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Commander Col. Daniel R. Kent accepts the regimental flag from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Commander Col. John Lloyd during a military change of command ceremony at the Amelia Earhart Center July 5, 2023. He assumed leadership from Col. Patrick J. Dagon, who had commanded Europe District since June 2020. Kent takes command of one of the largest and most globally diverse Districts in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany — Col. Daniel R. Kent became the 23rd commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, during a military change of command ceremony at the Amelia Earhart Center July 5, 2023. He assumed leadership from Col. Patrick J Dagon, who had commanded Europe District since June 2020.



Kent takes command of one of the largest and most globally diverse Districts in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



“To the great men and women of the Europe District, the work you do every day supports our national interests. You deserve to be very proud,” Kent said. “I too am proud, humbled and excited to lead this organization as we continue to engineer solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges and build on a historic legacy in Europe and beyond.”



The Europe District provides engineering, construction management and general services in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe, Africa and Israel. A presence in Europe since 1945, and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, Europe District and its more than 500 military, civilian, and contracted employees execute a program in excess of $7.3 billion with projects in 44 countries.



Kent has played a key role in U.S. military activities in Europe and Africa in prior assignments as well. He previously served as the Command Engineer for U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, where he supported Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy special operations forces conducting operations, exercises, and theater security cooperation throughout Africa. Most recently, he briefly served as the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Chief of Operations and then transitioned to the Director of Operations for the Security Assistance Group – Ukraine where he coordinated security assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Kent is a combat veteran with deployments to Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. His military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Army Achievement Medal. He has earned the Combat Action Badge, Ranger Tab, Sapper Tab, and Parachutist Badge.



Kent’s military education includes the Engineer Officer Basic Course, Engineer Captains Career Course, Inspector General Course, Joint Engineer Operations Course, the United States Army Command and General Staff College, and the National War College. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Michigan, a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the University of Missouri-Rolla, a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the National War College and is a registered Project Management Professional.



Dagon will serve as the Executive Officer for the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works at the Pentagon.