Brig. Gen. Ryan Assumes Command of CSOJTF-L

Brig. Gen. Philip J. Ryan assumed command of the Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (CSOJTF-L) from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Claude K. Tudor Jr. during a Transfer of Authority ceremony held June 14.



Maj. Gen. Kevin C. Leahy, the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Central presided over the ceremony and highlighted the continued partnership that makes CSOJTF-L an effective warfighting task force.



“The magic of Special Operations Forces are units of action - our MSOTs, ODAs, Combat Controllers, air crews, SEAL platoons, Civil Affairs and PSYOP Teams on the ground in harm's way,” said Leahy. “Operation Inherent Resolve is the tip of the spear in the fight against ISIS. The teams that we collectively support are getting the job done every day, under risk of enemy attack.”



During his speech, Leahy spoke about the power of the Combined and Joint Force, comprised of the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Guardians that support a task force dedicated to the defeat of ISIS and has accomplished some of the hardest missions.



“The respect and value Tudor places on partnerships says a lot about his [Tudor] combined emphasis approach. Emphasizing the criticality of a partnership of nations has made ISIS a shell of its former self, still dangerous, but a shell due to the combined work,” said Leahy. “Tudor and Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Wilson leave the Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force better than they found it.”



Leahy welcomed Ryan, a Special Operations Forces Aviator, who led the United States Army Special Operations Aviation Command prior to commanding CSOJTF-L.



At the podium and addressing the command for the first time, Ryan spoke of his readiness to take on CSOJTF-L’s mission.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Fields and I are honored and eager to take on the challenge ahead with all of you.” said Ryan. “Maj. Gen. Leahy, thank you for your kind words and entrusting us with this huge responsibility. Brig. Gen. Tudor, thanks for your great handoff, Command Sgt. Maj. Fields and I have certainly benefited from you and Command Sgt. Maj. Wilson’s guidance and support during this transition.”



Ryan earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy in 1992, where he received his commission. He served in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and in the 2nd Infantry Division, in the Republic of Korea before joining Special Operations Forces in 1999. Then Ryan served and held leadership assignments at all levels of the Special Operations community, which represents his full range of tactical and strategic Special Operations expertise that will provide great value at CSOJTF-L.



CSOJTF-L is a Joint Task Force composed of Special Operations Forces from the United States and multiple partner nations. The Task Force is responsible for conducting special operations in the Levant region in support of U.S. Central Command's mission.

