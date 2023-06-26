USS Ramage arrives in Bar, Montenegro

Courtesy Photo | 230629-N-NS135-1191 BAR, Montenegro (June 29, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230629-N-NS135-1191 BAR, Montenegro (June 29, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Nathan Lewis (right), assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), reenlist with Fire Control Officer Lieutenant Junior Grade Chris Crosthwait (left), also assigned to Ramage, June 29, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson) see less | View Image Page

The USS Ramage (DDG 61) – part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, Gerald R. Ford CSG arrived in Bar, Montenegro for a regularly scheduled port visit Jun. 29, 2023.



The port visit provides an opportunity to enhance the U.S.-Montenegrin partnership as the two nations work together for a stable, secure, and prosperous Europe, and allow the Sailors of USS Ramage a chance to experience Montenegrin culture.



The month of June marks Montenegro’s sixth year as a member of NATO since 2017, making this nation one of the most recent accessions behind Finland and The Republic of North Macedonia. The coastal city of Bar has regularly hosted the U.S. Navy before to include visits by Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mitscher (DDG 57) in 2011, USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) in 2012, USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) in 2013, USS Gravely (DDG 107) in 2015, and USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in 2016.

“Our collaborative relationship with Montenegro offers insight into Balkan diplomatic affairs and additional support in defense of the Adriatic,” says Cmdr. Tim Yuhas, commanding officer of the USS Ramage. “I trust our crew will enjoy their time in Bar responsibly and leave a lasting and favorable impression of the United States.”



“Anyone can experience the world, but not everyone is willing to,” says Quartermaster Third Class Quamiq Stone of Camden, South Carolina. “I’m looking forward to seeing something that I can’t in the United States.”

Sailors will also have the opportunity to visit historical sites such as King Nikola’s palace, which has been refurbished as a museum, as well as the ruins of Old Bar, a contested city with Byzantine, Venetian, and Ottoman influence.



Strengthening partnerships during the port visit to Montenegro builds enduring relationships and emphasizes our shared commitment to promoting safety and stability within the region, while seeking opportunities to enhance our interoperability as NATO allies.



CSG-12, Gerald R. Ford CSG, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is comprised of its flagship and namesake, the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), Carrier Air Wing Eight (CVW-8), Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON-2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).



The squadrons of CVW-8 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford are the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, the “Blacklions” of VFA-213, the “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, the “Tomcatters” of VFA-31, the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.