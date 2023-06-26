U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron participated in combined, large-scale maritime exercise Neptune’s Kilt in the Arabian Gulf, July 2.



The exercise was a combined effort between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the United Kingdom Royal Navy.



“This exercise has enabled us to increase our proficiency in mine countermeasures and enhance the integration of our tactics from the air and sea,” said UK Royal Navy Capt. Derek McKnight, deputy commander for U.S. 5th Fleet’s mine countermeasures task force, Task Force 52.



During the exercise, maritime forces practiced procedures for detecting, classifying and clearing mines as Air Force A-10s conducted unit defense training.



“In coordination with NAVCENT, we’ve fully integrated the 75th EFS into CENTCOM’s maritime security strategy,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander and the Combined Forces Air Component Commander for U.S. Central Command. “It was a privilege to work with our navy partners to increase our interoperability.”



The A-10’s maneuverability at low airspeeds and altitude, highly accurate weapons-delivery capabilities, and extended loiter time are all key attributes that make it highly effective at providing aerial support to American and coalition forces on land and at sea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.04.2023 08:34 Story ID: 448513 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFCENT A-10s Participate in a UK, U.S. Mine Countermeasures Naval Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.