The 87th Training Division is empowering commanders at WAREX 2023

The Warrior Exercise (WAREX), a large-scale training exercise that replicates real-world missions, took an innovative approach this year under the guidance of the exercise commander and the 87th Training Division (TD). Referred to colloquially as the "gym/personal trainer" model, it provided commanders with tailored support to enhance their units' readiness.



The first step in this unique approach was establishing a designated time and location, akin to "opening the gym," where commanders could test their Soldiers and staff. Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, hosted WAREX from June 10th to June 24th this year. The 87th TD then offered personalized training based on doctrine, providing guidance, support, and customized instruction aligned with each unit's specific needs and objectives. Subject matter experts conducted classes, while Observer/Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) advised and assisted commanders, soldiers, and staff throughout the exercise.



Before the exercise, commanders assessed their units and identified areas for improvement. For example, a commander confident in their staff's abilities but wanting to test their operational skills without electronics could request the 87th TD to inject an electronic blackout scenario during the training. The training command would then design and evaluate the staff's response based on the commander's assessment, and OC/Ts would provide candid feedback on the team's successes and areas for improvement.



Brig. Gen. Kelly Hagenbeck, the 87th TD commander, strongly supports this commander-driven training model. According to Hagenbeck, "Readiness is a holistic effort. It encompasses training from battle assemblies, professional military education, special missions, and annual training. Commanders are in the best position to recommend what they should be tested on during WAREX."



Under the new model, Col. Russell Chambers, commander of the 211th Regional Support Group (RSG), significantly influenced the overall exercise. The 211th RSG and its subordinate units were the primary training audience for the exercise. Planning for WAREX 2023 involved close collaboration between the 87th TD and the 211th RSG.



The 211th RSG's mission focuses on managing the reception, staging, onward movement, and integration of mobilizing forces and providing mission command during homeland security, homeland defense, and civil support missions. With these wide-ranging operational responsibilities, a regional support group plays various roles in sustainment operations, from managing base camps to defense operations.



Chambers emphasized the importance of collaboration within the RSG to accomplish its mission. He stated, “A regional support group must be prepared to conduct separate but interconnected functions to support homeland security, homeland defense, and civil support missions. Communication, problem-solving, and security were the areas I wanted to test during WAREX."



Chambers commended the 87th TD staff and leadership for empowering commanders and noted that commanders must clearly understand their soldiers and the areas that require improvement.



“Ensuring that we drive training in a direction the commander agrees with makes sense. Doctrine will always be the foundation of training, but commanders will always be responsible for executing the mission. The [87th TD] understands that, and I can not say enough positive about their support during this process.”



The 87th TD successfully created an environment that mirrors real-world operations, empowering commanders to shape the exercise objectives. The honest assessments and valuable insights the OC/Ts provided enabled commanders to identify areas of strength and areas requiring further development within their teams. Returning to their home stations, units can use the lessons learned from WAREX to inform future training, fostering continuous improvement.



Command Sgt. Maj. Tyrone Walker, the Senior enlisted advisor for the 211th RSG, reiterated the importance of exercises like WAREX to Army Reserve Soldiers. He says that exercises WAREX are where we come to “gain trust and confidence in equipment, doctrine, their leaders, and more importantly themselves.”



He also stressed the importance of coming to WAREX prepared. “We teach ourselves and rehearse during our battle assemblies throughout the year…WAREX is not the place to come to teach yourself it's the place you come to test yourself.”



WAREX 2024 is projected to remain at Fort McCoy while expanding to Fort Dix, New Jersey.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.04.2023 01:28 Story ID: 448504 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 87th Training Division is empowering commanders at WAREX 2023, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.