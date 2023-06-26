Mark C. Quander Assumes Command of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division

-

Brig. Gen. Mark C. Quander has taken command of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD) during a ceremony in Cincinnati. The event was presided over by Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Quander assumed command from Brig. Gen. Kimberly A. Peeples, who is set to become the next commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Mississippi Valley Division in Vicksburg, MS.



As the new LRD commander, Brig. Gen. Quander will hold the position of the senior military officer in the division, which is responsible for overseeing federal water resource development in the Great Lakes and Ohio River basins. This entails managing infrastructure valued at over $80 billion through seven engineer districts, employing over 4,900 personnel across a seventeen-state area.



Brig. Gen. Quander brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Some of his previous assignments include serving as the Commandant of Cadets at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, NY, Commandant of the United States Army Engineer School at the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence in Fort Leonard Wood, MO, and Commander of the Transatlantic Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Winchester, VA. He has also held positions at the Office of the Chief of Engineers in Washington, DC, and commanded various engineer units in locations such as Fort Hood, TX, Fort Drum, NY, and Fort Bragg, NC. Additionally, Brig. Gen. Quander has served in operational deployments in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Haiti.



A native of Alexandria, VA., Quander holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy. He also has a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the University of Missouri, Rolla, a Master of Arts in Policy Management Science, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

