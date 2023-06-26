Taheesha R. Quarells Named 2023 Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program Scholar

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Taheesha R. Quarells has been named one of 34 Scholars who will form the George W....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Taheesha R. Quarells has been named one of 34 Scholars who will form the George W. Bush Institute's Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program’s fifth annual class. see less | View Image Page

Dr. Taheesha R. Quarells has been named one of 34 Scholars who will form the George W. Bush Institute's Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program’s fifth annual class.



The program is a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at individuals serving our Nation’s veterans and their families who are motivated to broaden their skillsets, knowledge, and influence across the country.



Participants were selected after a rigorous application and interview process. Throughout the five-month program, they will meet with a variety of nationally known and distinguished professionals, educators, and experts in veteran transition and leadership development such as the eighth United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert McDonald, retired United States Air Force General Alfred Flowers, and Bush Institute Senior Fellow Dr. Deborah Birx.



They will attend the first three sessions at the George W. Bush Presidential Center and will travel to Washington, D.C. for the fourth session. The program will conclude at the Bush Center in November.



“I am looking forward to the opportunity to grow as a leader and meet others that are also dedicated to supporting Veterans and committed to facing challenges withing the military,” said Dr. Quarells.



The Veteran Leadership Program is part of the Bush Institute’s commitment to developing and supporting effective leaders, and it builds on the organization’s extensive body of work on veteran transition issues. Each participant joins the program with a personal leadership project, which allows them to implement what they learn in the program in service of improving outcomes in veteran and military connected communities across the United States.



During the five-month program, Dr. Quarells will develop her initiative focused on expanding employment opportunities for transitioning Service members and Veterans. She hopes to build strategic partnerships with organizations that prepare Service members and Veterans for meaningful employment opportunities.



“We are extremely proud and excited that Dr. Quarells, one of MCTO’s newest team members, is taking part in this scholar program; we are confident she will make positive contributions with lasting impacts on the lives of Veteran’s and their families,” said Dr. Yashika D. Neaves, Chief, Strategic Plans & Initiatives, DoD Military-Civilian Transition Office.



The new cohort of Scholars joins an active network of more than 170 alumni from four previous classes who are rising leaders – both veterans and non-veterans – from a wide range of sectors who are working to improve veteran outcomes. They hold a variety of roles including business and community leaders, members of veteran-serving nonprofits, as well as leaders in government, academia, and active and reserve military service members.



The 2023 program will begin on July 11 in Dallas, Texas.



George W. Bush Institute

The George W. Bush Institute is a solution-oriented nonpartisan policy organization focused on ensuring opportunity for all, strengthening democracy, and advancing free societies. Housed within the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the Bush Institute is rooted in compassionate conservative values and committed to creating positive, meaningful, and lasting change at home and abroad. We utilize our unique platform and convening power to advance solutions to national and global issues of the day. Learn more at bushcenter.org.