New York, Ohio National Guard Brigades Transfer Authority

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait -- The 369th Sustainment Brigade (SB), Task Force Hellfighter, cased their colors, and the 371st Sustainment Brigade (SB) uncased their colors during a transfer of authority (TOA) ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 3, 2023.



The ceremony signified the end of the duties and responsibilities of the 369th SB, New York Army National Guard, commanded by U.S. Army Col. Seth Morgulas, and the assumption of those duties and responsibilities by the 371st SB, Ohio Army National Guard, commanded by Col. Michael Burgett.



In attendance were distinguished guests U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, deputy commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command - Operational Command Post and Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Saunders, command sergeant major of the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.



Juarez, conducted the transfer of authority ceremony.



Juarez said that Morgulas and Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Moss, the senior enlisted advisor of the 369th SB, achieved repeated mission success in the complex United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility with successful command of 2,800 Soldiers spread across 32 locations.



“The Hellfighters significant achievements and numerous and seemingly endless showcase of an impressive skillset and endless dedication will without question have a lasting impact on the future of our partners in securing their borders, deterring aggression and stabilizing the region,” Juarez said.



The 369th SB provided command and control of five direct reporting battalions, achieving mission success while running dynamic distributed mission command in support of Combined Joint Task Forces - Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.



Morgulas said that while the Hellfighter Soldiers who served in Kuwait from late 2022-2023 did not endure combat conditions comparable to the original Hellfighters—where Sgt. Henry Johnson fought against a German raiding party during World War I—but none the less planned, coordinated and executed missions that made history.



“I’ve been assigned to many units and worked with many great teams during my 31 years of service, but I’ve never worked with as amazing a group of Soldiers as the Harlem Hellfighters,” Morgulas said. “Hellfighters, your dedication and ability to rise to any challenge has been truly inspiring.”



The 369th SB cased their colors, and their subordinate units—the 369th Special Troops Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Company 369th SB, 187th Signal Company—did the same.



Casing and uncasing colors is a military tradition that originated centuries ago so Soldiers could recognize and follow their units into battle.



The 371st SB, and their subordinate units, uncased their colors as they began their new mission.



Burgett kept his remarks brief. He thanked the Hellfighters for making the transition easy and said the 371st SB Sustainment Warriors would carry on the sustainment mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 12:53 Story ID: 448483 Location: NEW YORK, KW Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York, Ohio National Guard Brigades Transfer Authority, by SGT Ryan Scribner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.