Courtesy Photo | Just in time for the 4th of July and National Grilling Month, check out Commissary...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Just in time for the 4th of July and National Grilling Month, check out Commissary Sales Flyers for July 3-16 to save a lot of money on your barbecue items and more. (DeCA graphic by Lesley Atkinson) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Marketing Directorate





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – July is National Grilling Month. Preparing those grills for the 4th of July Independence Day celebration is made easy through the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Savvy Shopper Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer) for July 3-16, offering customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing essential grilling items on sale. Check out the latest online preparation tools at The Thrill of the Grill (https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill).



Customers can also further their commissary savings with the Your Everyday Savings (YES!) Program (https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings). YES! offers extra savings and value on products customers buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



DeCA’s “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for the period is Curry Chicken Salad (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/salads/curried_chicken_salad_using_greek_yogurt/r/3136040172001431977). Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved, offering quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed in these recipes.



More opportunities to save are available through the Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” deals, and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $50 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selection and pricing.



DeCA has also made shopping even easier with its Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app. Customers can access the online payment/curbside pickup service, digital coupons, the sales flyer, dietitian-approved recipes and much more. The mobile app is free for download through the Google Play and IOS app stores.



Other savings opportunities include:



• The Thrill of the Grill – Sizzlin’ Summer Savings. Now through Sept. 10, commissaries worldwide are offering significant savings on select fresh meat, produce and grilling essentials. Plan your next outdoor cooking event with our Thrill of the Grill Shopping List (https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill) or download our latest Grilling Tips Guide.



• 4th of July Soda Sale. Coke, Pepsi and Keurig Dr Pepper products are on sale through July 4 at CONUS, Alaska and Hawaii commissaries. While supplies last. Coke products are four for $16 (12-pack cans) and Pepsi and KDP products are four for $14 (12-pack cans). Dr. Pepper brand pricing will fluctuate and not be the same at all stores.



• Made in the USA Give Away. Through July 31, Church and Dwight is giving away $50,000 in Commissary Gift Cards. Win groceries for a year while supporting brands that are made in the U.S. To enter, go to American Made American Strong (https://familymedia.com/madeinusa/).



• Monster Energy. Commissary customers at participating stores can enter for a chance to win a Kawasaki motorcycle by scanning a QR code on in-store posters and displays. Contest ends Nov. 30.



• Commissary Store Brands. DeCA’s private label inventory of Commissary Store Brands (https://commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands) include an assortment of items spanning the entire store to include Freedom’s Choice food, HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://www.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to the drive-thru or can be used as a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with quick, on-the-go, snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved snacks and meals that are nutritious and high-performance foods. They’re conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• “Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops for Education” (https://www.boxtops4education.com/) promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands. This campaign is ongoing throughout the year.



• “Purina Military Cat Club.” The club offers high-value coupons only valid at the commissary, welcome gifts, sweepstakes opportunities, pet tips and articles. Enter online at https://www.militarycatclub.com/contests and complete the designated entry form to enter the sweepstakes. During July, there will be five winners who can each win a Cat Scratcher Lounge.



• “Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club.” Military Pet Club members receive high-value coupons (only valid at the commissary), sweepstake opportunities, pet tips and articles. Throughout July, four Military Pet Club members can enter to win a Cooling Pet Bed. To participate go to https://www.militarypetclub.com/contests.

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.