Exercise Intrepid Maven 23.4 to Commence in Jordan

CAMP AL-QUAWAYRAH, Jordan – Approximately 450 Marines and Sailors, alongside partnering infantry and artillery elements of the Jordanian Armed Forces, are participating in Exercise Intrepid Maven 23.4, set to occur at various locations within Jordan from July 3-13, 2023.



Exercise Intrepid Maven is a U. S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command-conceptualized and -implemented exercise series designed in late 2021, with the first iteration having occurred in Jordan in March 2022. The series, to include IM 23.4, is designed to strengthen partnerships, produce training opportunities, contribute to interoperability and improve conditions for regional security.



“Exercise Intrepid Maven is a premier venue for Marines to deploy and train with our key Partners in the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility. This iteration features U.S. Marines and Sailors working with the Jordanian Armed Forces, training together with the collective goal of increasing readiness and deepening the relationship between our forces,” said Major General Paul J. Rock Jr., commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command. “The CENTCOM AOR is a dynamic region with equally dynamic threats to regional security. This exercise is an opportunity to strengthen our ability to respond to these threats.”



Episodic in nature, Intrepid Maven, which occurs with anywhere from one to any of a number of partner nations during each iteration, is a force deployment-tailored training series designed to demonstrate persistence in partnering; to prepare for the demands of a volatile and fluid AOR; to conduct unit-level training in new and challenging areas, spaces and facilities; and to demonstrate service ability to project forces to meet emergent requirements, all with the objective of gaining and maintaining unit readiness, deterring malicious adversary intent and demonstrating global responsiveness for crisis-response and contingencies.



Intrepid Maven 23.4 is the eighth iteration of Exercise Intrepid Maven and will include training in fire and maneuver, communications, medical, individual and collective marksmanship and gunnery skills, and fire support coordination.



Intrepid Maven 23.4 marks the second occurrence of the Intrepid Maven series between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces.



For more information about Intrepid Maven 23.4, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/IntrepidMavenJordan. Photos, videos, and other media will be uploaded here daily for the duration of the exercise.



For specific inquiries relative to Intrepid Maven 23.4, contact 1st Lt. Olivia Giarrizzo at olivia.giarrizzo@usmc.mil or Lt. Col. Lyle Gilbert at lyle.gilbert1@usmc.mil.

